Latest News
Putin says US threats smack of Soviet Union’s fatal mistakes
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the United States was wrong to think that it is “powerful enough” to get away with threatening other countries, a mistake, he said, that led to the downfall of the former Soviet Union.
Putin made the comments during a press briefing late on Friday as he spoke about U.S. sanctions against Moscow, according to Russia’s news agency TASS.
He was speaking just days before a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden whose cabinet in April imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia, including curbs to its sovereign debt market, Reuters reported.
“We hear threats from the Congress, from other sources. It is all done within the context of the United States’ domestic political process,” Putin was quoted as saying.
“The people who do this, they probably assume that the United States has such economic, military and political might that it can get away with that. It is no big deal, that is what they think.”
Putin said such behaviour reminded him of the Soviet Union, Reuters reported.
“The problem with empires is that they think they are powerful enough to make some mistakes. We will buy these (people), bully them, make a deal with them, give necklaces to them, threaten them with battleships. And this will solve all the problems. But problems accumulate. A moment comes when they cannot be solved anymore.”
Biden and Putin will meet in Geneva on June 16, the White House and the Kremlin have said, to discuss “the full range of pressing issues”, according to Washington.
Latest News
Voices raised over killings as #StopHazaraGenocide trends on Twitter
Following a surge in targeted attacks against civilians in the predominately Shiite Hazara community in the western suburbs of Kabul city, tens of thousands of people have taken to social media calling on the Afghan government to recognize the attacks as acts of genocide.
The hashtag #StopHazaraGenocide has been trending over the past few days and by Saturday night had topped 100,000 tweets alone.
This comes amid ongoing attacks against the Hazara community – attacks that have over the past few years left hundreds of civilians dead and hundreds more wounded.
One Afghan woman said on Twitter “The systematic killing of Hazaras in Afghanistan is a clear example of genocide.”
Another Twitter user said: “Every day Hazara are digging a new mass grave to bury their loved ones. The hills of Kabul turned into a wasteland of despair where newborns, schoolgirls and mothers have been laid forever.
“Those who work for human rights and peace must today stand up and help us to #StopHazaraGenocide,” he said.
Another Twitter user stated: “The normalization of violence against Hazaras, the denial of the systematic persecution of a community simply because they belong to a particular ethnicity is the untold & rather unpopular truth of what is happening with Hazaras in Afghanistan.”
Dozens posted tallies around the death toll going back to 2018 – while many said that these attacks had been carried out by the Taliban, Daesh and other terrorist groups in the presence of US and NATO forces.
Referring to the UN convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, a number of people stated that the attacks on Hazaras must be recognized as an act of genocide.
According to the UN Genocide Convention Article 11, any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such: Killing members of the group; Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group can be counted as genocide.
A number of Afghans stated that though all people in Afghanistan have been victims of terrorism, “the Hazaras have been constantly targeted for their ethnicity.”
Musa Zafar, an Afghan author, stated: “If you ask which ethnic group has suffered the most casualties in Afghanistan in the last twenty years, you can expect Pashtuns as an answer. Pashtuns have been killed on both sides of the conflict. Their children have been deprived of basic rights. But the targeted killings of Hazaras are an example of genocide.”
“The world should know that the Taliban and their like-minded terrorists are committing genocide along with countless other crimes [in Afghanistan],” he said.
A member of the Afghan Republic peace team, Mohammad Amin Ahmadi, said Saturday the voice of victims must be heard.
“It is a reality that the Hazara people are subject to genocide because they are being killed for their ethnic and religious identity,” Ahmadi said.
Shuja Zaky, TOLONews Anchor, stated that “targeting civilians anywhere and on all sides is condemned and deeply disturbing. But targeted attacks on Hazaras have gravely increased this concern.”
MP Arif Rahmani stated: “The world should not close its eyes to this systematic genocide.”
Parwiz Shamal, an Afghan journalist, said: “In Afghanistan, all ethnic groups have been harmed – Hazaras, Tajik Pashtuns, Uzbeks … but the fact cannot be ignored that seniors, young people, and children – even newborn babies – of no ethnic group like the Hazaras have been targeted just because of their ethnicity and have been slaughtered.”
This growing hashtag campaign, #StopHazaraGenocide comes after four private passenger vehicles were targeted in explosions in the densely Hazara-populated area in the west of Kabul city this week.
Dozens of people including Ariana News Anchor Mina Khairi, who was a Hazara herself, were killed in the bombings.
Tomas Niklasson, Acting Special Envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan, on Thursday spoke out about this and said that “targeting Hazaras” must be stopped.
Niklasson meanwhile also met with survivors of the deadly bombing at the Sayed-ul-Shuhada school in early May. Over 90 people, mostly schoolgirls, were killed when explosions were detonated at the school in Dasht-e-Barchi in Kabul – which is also a densely populated Hazara community.
Niklasson stated that crimes were committed and that these must be investigated.
“Targeting Hazaras must stop and crimes [must] be investigated,” he said.
He also noted that some people want to stop the grieving of Sayed-ul-Shuhada students, but that “their memory can be honored by pursuing dreams.”
“Those taken away too early can’t be brought back. But their memory can be honored by pursuing dreams that some want to stop,” he stated.
So far, no group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Recently the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) called on the Afghan government to grant special protection to Hazaras and the community in Dasht-e-Barchi.
The AIHRC said in a statement that it was the government’s duty to protect the Hazara community against crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing, and genocide.
“The Afghan government has an obligation under International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and International Human Rights Law to protect the population at risk of war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing or genocide and international law obliges the government to take measures to end and prevent genocide and war crimes, crimes against humanity and persecution on the basis of ethnicity and gender,” the statement read.
“In October 2020, just over six months ago, more than 40 students died in an attack on Kawsar Danish tutoring center. In May 2020, almost a year ago 11 mothers were murdered with their unborn babies, two boys were, and an Afghan midwife was killed, with five mothers injured; this is femicide and infanticide,” the statement highlighted.
The AIHRC stressed that the Afghan government should fulfill its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights “which includes acknowledging massacres targeting Hazaras.”
“The Afghan government should immediately communicate a human rights-based protection plan for Dasht-e-Barchi and West Kabul. This should include plans for collective reparations,” the organization said.
One of the world’s most persecuted peoples
In a recent opinion article, in The Diplomat, by two political commentators, who are both former Afghan refugees, Sitarah Mohammadi and Sajjad Askary said the Hazara community “wears the sad reputation of being one of the world’s most persecuted peoples.”
They pointed out that while Hazaras now make up roughly a quarter of Afghanistan’s population of 38 million, they were once the largest Afghan ethnic group, constituting nearly 67 percent of the total population.
“The decline is due to the sad history of the Hazaras. Sanctioned state persecution against the Hazara began in the late 19th century. Since that time about 60 percent of the Hazara population has been eliminated in different ways: killed, sold into slavery, or forced into exile,” they wrote.
The Taliban’s massacre of thousands of Hazaras in Mazar-e Sharif in 1998 remains one of the most notorious atrocities in Afghanistan’s 40-year conflict, Mohammadi and Askary wrote.
They stated that members of Afghanistan’s Hazara community remain continually vulnerable to violence and that Hazara culture promotes democratic values of social liberalism and progressive thinking, and the community has embraced expanded educational opportunities.
“These cultural distinctions are at odds with the predominantly conservative religious views of wider Afghan society, and particularly with the Taliban. The Hazaras’ success, strides and liberation pose a threat to ethnocentric circles,” they wrote.
According to Mohammadi and Askary, the genocidal persecution of the Hazara people is maintained in contemporary attitudes throughout Afghanistan.
“Attacks against newborn Hazara babies, pregnant mothers, school children, girls, and youth are a matter of record. Hazaras have faced violence at educational centers and schools, fitness centers, wedding halls, and maternity wards.”
They also noted that “understandably, the persecution of the Hazaras has resulted in thousands seeking refuge across international borders in Europe, the U.K., and Australia.”
Mohammadi and Askary stated that emerging power dynamics in a post-withdrawal Afghanistan leave the Hazaras uniquely vulnerable to ongoing violence and that as the foreign military presence decreases, the need for increased international engagement with Hazara civil society organizations grows more crucial.
They stated that a vulnerable community is relying on its international friends to maintain humanitarian protection and institutional engagement as it confronts the dangers of a destabilized and chaotic time.
Latest News
Killing of Ariana News anchor sparks widespread outcry
The High Council for National Reconciliation said on Saturday they were saddened to learn that Mina Khairi, a young and talented host on Ariana News, was killed in an explosion on Thursday night in Kabul.
Khairi’s mother was also killed in the explosion.
The HCNR said “a number of our defenseless compatriots were killed and some were injured.
“The criminal terrorists show the height of their terror and crime by targeting defenseless and civilian people.
“At a time when all the people of Afghanistan are hoping for peace and waiting for the peace talks to end and for the war and killing in the country to end, the creation of such a crime and terror is against the national and popular spirit,” the HCNR said.
The HCNR condemned the incident, and expressed its condolences to the families of the victims, especially the family of Mina Khairi, their colleagues at Ariana News and the media, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Distraught relatives, friends and colleagues of Khairi meanwhile paid their last respects to her on Saturday.
The funeral was held in Kabul for both mother and daughter.
The popular news anchor was killed in Pul-e-Sokhta in Kabul’s western area. She had been with Ariana News since 2017.
Other reactions:
UK and the US embassies also reacted to her death.
“This cowardly attack against Mina Khairi represents an attack on all Afghan society and its vital #mediafreedom, just one month after #WorldPressFreedomDay. We condemn her murder and once again call for the campaign of violence against journalists & media professionals to end,” UK embassy said in a tweet.
Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson said: “Another Afghan journalist killed in Kabul, one of four female media workers killed in Afghanistan this year alone. My sincere condolences to Mina Khairi’s family, friends, and colleagues during this troubling time. I urge quick action to #ProtectJournalists nationwide.”
The Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC ) also decried the attack and called for an investigation.
“AJSC is deeply saddened to hear Mina Khairi, TV presenter at Ariana News and her mother are among the victims of yesterday’s blast in district 6 of Kabul city. We strongly condemn the attack & call on the government to seriously investigate the case,” AJSC said.
Pakistan ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan also condemned the attack.
“Deeply saddened on the deaths of Mina Khairi Ariana TV presenter and her mother in the blasts in Kabul and all those who lost lives in these blasts. Condemn terrorism in all forms and manifestations,” Khan tweeted.
Reporters without Borders (RSF) also condemned Khairi’s killing and called on the ICC’s prosecutor to investigate the killings of #journalists in #Afghanistan.
Latest News
Zabul’s Shinkai district falls to the Taliban
Zabul’s Shinkai district police headquarters, district building and bazaar have been seized by the Taliban, sources told Ariana News Saturday morning.
According to sources, Afghan National Army soldiers based in the district withdrew to another ANA base on the outskirts of Shinkai.
This, said sources, led to the Taliban seizing the district on Saturday morning.
This brings the total number of districts in Zabul under Taliban control to five – out of 10.
According to sources, the Taliban also captured a large ANA base at Hassan Karez in the Shah Joy district of the province, and seized a large amount of weapons, ANA vehicles, armored vehicles and other military equipment.
Meanwhile a security source in Badghis province said that an army checkpoint has fallen to the Taliban in an attack on the provincial capital of Jund district, killing seven army soldiers.
According to the source, the Taliban have also suffered casualties in the fighting in Jund district, but the exact number of casualties is not clear.
Voices raised over killings as #StopHazaraGenocide trends on Twitter
Putin says US threats smack of Soviet Union’s fatal mistakes
Killing of Ariana News anchor sparks widespread outcry
India warns Twitter to comply or face ‘unintended consequences’
Zabul’s Shinkai district falls to the Taliban
Over 200 injured as Israeli police and Palestinians clash
US ready to lift many sanctions but Iran says it wants more
Biden administration approved $735 million arms sale to Israel – sources
Israeli police throw stun grenades during clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque
35 killed in Gaza, 5 in Israel, as violence escalates
Morning News Show: The stalled Afghan peace process discussed
Pas Az Khabar: Concerns over spread of COVID-19 third wave in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: Extortion on highways discussed
Zerbena: Criticizes raise over Herat customs corruption
Sola: Negotiating team members head to Doha
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Turkey agrees to run Kabul airport in NATO deal: UAE report
-
Health4 days ago
China reports first ever human case of H10N3 bird flu
-
Latest News4 days ago
Two Iranian fighter jet pilots killed in ‘ejector seat’ malfunction
-
Latest News4 days ago
Civilians killed in twin bus explosions in Kabul: MoI
-
Latest News4 days ago
US wrapping up ops at Bagram and preparing to hand over base
-
Latest News4 days ago
UK govt confirms accelerated plan to relocate Afghan translators
-
Latest News3 days ago
RSF asks ICC to probe killings of Afghan journalists
-
Latest News4 days ago
NDS convoy targeted in IED explosion in Parwan