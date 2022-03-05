World
Putin says Russia’s neighbours should not escalate tensions
President Vladimir Putin urged Russia’s neighbours on Friday not to escalate tensions, eight days after Moscow sent its forces into Ukraine.
“There are no bad intentions towards our neighbours. And I would also advise them not to escalate the situation, not to introduce any restrictions. We fulfil all our obligations and will continue to fulfil them,” Putin said in televised remarks, Reuters reported.
“We do not see any need here to aggravate or worsen our relations. And all our actions, if they arise, they always arise exclusively in response to some unfriendly actions, actions against the Russian Federation.”
Putin was shown on TV taking part online, from his residence outside Moscow, in a flag-raising ceremony for a ferry in northern Russia.
World
Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque kills 30
At least 30 worshipers were in killed more than 50 have been injured in a suicide bombing during Friday prayers at a mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar in the Kocha Risaldar area, Peshawar,
Dawn News reported that teams have rushed the injured to Lady Reading Hospital, while residents and people of the then neighbourhood also helped in transporting the injured on their motorcycles and in cars, read the report.
Prime Minister Imran Khan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, and other political leaders condemned the blast, Geo News reported.
Police and security teams have cordoned off the area and started to collect evidence.
In a statement to the media, Advisor to KP Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that the explosion took place during Friday prayers.
“Reportedly the terrorists first tried to enter the mosque where they exchanged fire with the police,” said Barrister Saif.
He said that one attacker managed to enter the mosque and carried out the attack.
Speaking to Geo News, Peshawar Central City Police Officer (CCPO) Muhammad Aijaz seconded the special assistant’s statement, saying that two terrorists tried to enter the mosque and opened fire at the on-duty police.
An eyewitness identified a person that story dressed in black as the suicide bomber, saying he entered the mosque, shot and killed the security guard first and then fired five to six bullets, Geo News reported.
“After that, he quickly entered the [mosque’s] main hall and blew himself up in front of the pulpit. Following this, there were bodies and injured people lying everywhere,” the eyewitness told Geo News.
Reacting to the blast, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that there was no threat alert issued for the attack.
Rasheed termed the attack “a bid to destablise Pakistan under a planned conspiracy.”
He said that some foreign forces are trying to ruin the peace in Pakistan.
Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the deadly attack on the mosque and ordered efforts to provide immediate medical aid for the wounded and also sought a report on the blast from the authorities concerned.
World
Ukrainians put out fire at nuclear complex after Russian attack
A fire that broke out in a training building near the largest nuclear power plant in Europe during intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has been extinguished, Ukraine’s state emergency service said on Friday.
US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said there was no indication of elevated radiation levels at the Zaporizhzhia plant, which provides more than a fifth of total electricity generated in Ukraine.
Earlier, a video feed from the plant verified by Reuters showed shelling and smoke rising near a five-story building at the plant compound, Reuters reported.
The footage shot at night showed one building aflame, and a volley of incoming shells, before a large candescent ball lit up the sky, exploding beside a car park and sending smoke billowing across the compound. It was not immediately clear who was in control of the plant.
“Europeans, please wake up. Tell your politicians – Russian troops are shooting at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine,” Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address.
Zelenskiy said Russian tanks had shot at the nuclear reactor plants, though there was no evidence cited that they had been hit.
The mayor of the nearby town of Energodar about 550 km southeast of Kyiv said fierce fighting and “continuous enemy shelling” had caused casualties in the area, without providing details.
Thousands of people are believed to have been killed or wounded and more than one million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin last Thursday launched the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, Reuters reported.
Early reports of the incident at the power plant sent financial markets in Asia spiralling, with stocks tumbling and oil prices surging further.
“Markets are worried about nuclear fallout. The risk is that there is a miscalculation or over-reaction and the war prolongs,” said Vasu Menon, executive director of investment strategy at OCBC Bank.
Russia has already captured the defunct Chernobyl plant, about 100 km north of Kyiv, which spewed radioactive waste over much of Europe when it melted down in 1986. The Zaporizhzhia plant is a different and safer type, some analysts said.
On Thursday, Russia and Ukraine negotiators agreed to the need for humanitarian corridors to help civilians escape and to deliver medicines and food to the areas where fighting was the fiercest.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said a temporary halt to fighting in select locations was also possible.
The negotiators will meet again next week, the Belarusian state news agency Belta quoted Podolyak as saying.
Only one Ukrainian city, the southern port of Kherson, has fallen to Russian forces since the invasion was launched on February 24, but Russian forces continue to surround and attack other cities.
World
Russian businessman places $1m bounty on Putin’s head
A Russian businessman has placed a $1 million bounty on Vladimir Putin’s head and urged the country’s military officers to bring the president to justice.
Entrepreneur Alex Konanykhin made the promise in a post on social media site LinkedIn and called it his “moral duty” to take action and help Ukraine.
The bounty offered by Konanykhin, who is now based in the US, places an even more direct target on the Russian leader as backlash over the invasion continues to escalate, Newsweek reported.
Konanykhin said in a Facebook post Tuesday that he promised to pay the officer or officers the money for arresting “Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws.”
An earlier version of Konanykhin’s post on LinkedIn included a photo of Putin with the words “Wanted: Dead or alive. Vladimir Putin for mass murder,” according to The Jerusalem Post. The post appears to have been taken down.
Over 410,000 Chinese netizens sign letter urging US to return Afghan assets
Putin says Russia’s neighbours should not escalate tensions
Exclusive Interview with Acting Minister of Agriculture Abdul Rahman Rashid
Blast hits mosque in Paktia, causes casualties
Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque kills 30
Samangan residents get much needed aid from Bayat Foundation
Mullah Yaqoob calls on Ulema to help organize and reform army
Dozens of Daesh militants surrender to IEA in Nangarhar: Officials
Afghani rebounds, stablizes at 94 AFN to the US dollar
Education minister says schooling will be provided to all children
Exclusive Interview with Acting Minister of Agriculture Abdul Rahman Rashid
Saar: UNSC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: US Secretary of State’s concerns over human rights in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: 2nd anniversary of Doha deal discussed
Tahawol: IEA marks 2nd anniversary of Doha deal
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
EU reacts to the IEA’s home search operations calling it a ‘crime’
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA bans Afghans from being evacuated, cites ill-treatment in camps as reason
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan refugees in Ukraine trying to flee conflict
-
Sport5 days ago
Gurbaz smashes century as Afghanistan thrash Bangladesh in 3rd ODI
-
Latest News4 days ago
US deports first Afghan back to Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iranian FM calls US withdrawal from Afghanistan ‘embarrassing’
-
World5 days ago
Russia-Ukraine talks on border to begin today
-
World4 days ago
Five dead as man kills three children and himself in California church