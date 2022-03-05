Putin says Russia’s neighbours should not escalate tensions

(Last Updated On: March 4, 2022)

At least 30 worshipers were in killed more than 50 have been injured in a suicide bombing during Friday prayers at a mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar in the Kocha Risaldar area, Peshawar,

Dawn News reported that teams have rushed the injured to Lady Reading Hospital, while residents and people of the then neighbourhood also helped in transporting the injured on their motorcycles and in cars, read the report.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, and other political leaders condemned the blast, Geo News reported.

Police and security teams have cordoned off the area and started to collect evidence.

In a statement to the media, Advisor to KP Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that the explosion took place during Friday prayers.

“Reportedly the terrorists first tried to enter the mosque where they exchanged fire with the police,” said Barrister Saif.

He said that one attacker managed to enter the mosque and carried out the attack.

Speaking to Geo News, Peshawar Central City Police Officer (CCPO) Muhammad Aijaz seconded the special assistant’s statement, saying that two terrorists tried to enter the mosque and opened fire at the on-duty police.

An eyewitness identified a person that story dressed in black as the suicide bomber, saying he entered the mosque, shot and killed the security guard first and then fired five to six bullets, Geo News reported.

“After that, he quickly entered the [mosque’s] main hall and blew himself up in front of the pulpit. Following this, there were bodies and injured people lying everywhere,” the eyewitness told Geo News.

Reacting to the blast, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that there was no threat alert issued for the attack.

Rasheed termed the attack “a bid to destablise Pakistan under a planned conspiracy.”

He said that some foreign forces are trying to ruin the peace in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the deadly attack on the mosque and ordered efforts to provide immediate medical aid for the wounded and also sought a report on the blast from the authorities concerned.