Latest News
Putin discusses Afghanistan with Modi in Delhi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi on Monday, with trade and the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan both on the agenda.
“The fight against terrorism is also a fight against drug trafficking and organised crime,” Putin said in introductory remarks broadcast by Indian media.
“In that regard, we are concerned about developments of the situation in Afghanistan,” he said.
The visit by Putin and several top Russian officials comes amid increasingly strained relations between Russia and the United States, also a key Indian ally.
Earlier on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said a deal to supply India with S-400 air defense missile systems was being implemented despite what he said were U.S. efforts to undermine the accord.
India and Russia are expected to cement several trade and defense pacts at the summit.
“The relation between India and Russia is truly a unique and reliable model,” Modi said.
COVID-19
COVID-19: Afghan officials warn of possible fourth wave
Officials at the Afghan-Japan hospital in Kabul on Monday warned that another surge in COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan was expected after 620 new cases were reported in the past three weeks.
They said that 350 people out of the 620 have been hospitalized.
According to doctors, 10 people have died of the virus in this time.
“The problem is the lack of salaries and lack of equipment. If the virus comes from neighboring countries, we will face a major crisis,” said Tariq Ahmad Akbari, head of the Afghan-Japan hospital.
Sources have also said laboratory screening is being done privately due to the lack of supplies in hospitals.
“We do some of the [laboratory] tests outside that cost 1,600 [AFG]. We are happy with the staff at the Afghan-Japan hospital. Treatment is good here,” said Tajudin, a relative of one of the patients.
The Ministry of Public Health meanwhile said that they do not have the capacity to tackle a fourth wave of COVID-19.
“After the Islamic Emirate takeover, there have been problems. The World Bank supported the hospital financially. Because of this we don’t have the budget for Coronavirus and health staff and patients are facing problems,” said Dr Abdul Bari Omar, deputy minister of public health.
Some concerned citizens have however voiced concern about people not wearing masks in public and breaking social distancing rules.
Public awareness campaigns have also stopped.
This comes after a new variant of COVID-19 was detected in South Africa last month.
Latest News
Afghans urge IEA to preserve historical sites
Afghans have called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to help preserve the country’s rich heritage of historical sites which they say could attract thousands of foreign tourists a year.
Dozens of historical sites are dotted around the country, including the famous Bamiyan Buddha niches. However, many of these have fallen into disrepair after years of conflict.
One local tourist, who was visiting Bamiyan, said he decided to visit the province following the take over of the IEA and the improved security situation.
“We came to see the area where the statues of Bamiyan are located, as a historical place. Security in the country has improved since the Taliban (IEA) came to power. People can easily travel from one place to another which was not the case before,” said Amanullah Mahmoodzai.
Another local tourist visiting the Buddhas was Hussainullah who also urged the IEA to restore sites. He said the local Bamiyan residents would then benefit from an increase in tourism.
“This is a historical place worth visiting. If it is repaired, more tourists will come and help the people of the area,” he said.
Another wellknown site is the UNESCO World Heritage listed minaret of Jam in Ghor province.
The 65-metre high minaret was built around 1190 entirely of baked bricks and is famous for its intricate brick, stucco and glazed tile decoration.
Since 2002, the minaret has remained on the list of World Heritage in Danger as it is under serious threat of erosion and for the past seven years, experts have warned that it is in imminent danger of collapse.
But recently, the IEA assigned a team of 30 people to safeguard the structure.
After the IEA’s takeover, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay issued a statement calling “for the preservation of Afghanistan’s cultural heritage in its diversity, in full respect of international law, and for taking all necessary precautions to spare and protect cultural heritage from damage and looting.”
Afghanistan’s cultural heritage is vast as for millennia, it was a crossroads of many civilisations that left a remarkable legacy, from the Medes to the Mongols, Mughals and Durrani, to the kingdom and the long period of conflict that started in 1979.
Latest News
IEA forces arrest suspected smuggler, seize weapons along Pakistan border
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces seized dozens of weapons on Monday in Paktika province that were being smuggled into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan.
According to a statement issued by the Paktika governor’s office, IEA forces seized 38 different types of weapons in the Angoor Ada area along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.
“The weapons were placed in a Datsun-type mini truck carrying onions and were being smuggled into Pakhtunkhwa Waziristan,” read the statement.
According to the statement, a man was arrested in connection with the incident and confessed to smuggling the weapons from Ghazni province.
The IEA has said in the past that no weapons are being smuggled across the border but in the event of people trying to do so, they would be arrested.
This came after concerns were raised by the international community of large caches of arms being smuggled into neighboring countries.
Qari Saeed Khosty, a spokesman for the ministry of interior said the IEA will not allow “one bullet” to be moved out of the country.
“We (IEA) need a strong army and we need the military equipment and we will never let anyone move this equipment out of the country,” Khosti said in a video message last month.
The IEA has also repeatedly rejected reports published in the media that the new government is selling off US military equipment to Pakistan.
IEA officials said there was no truth in these reports and that it was simply propaganda.
Putin discusses Afghanistan with Modi in Delhi
COVID-19: Afghan officials warn of possible fourth wave
Afghans urge IEA to preserve historical sites
Tahawol: Diplomatic efforts for recognition of the Islamic Emirate
IEA forces arrest suspected smuggler, seize weapons along Pakistan border
Three people killed in Nangarhar explosions
Bodies of two women found in Paktia province
Explosion hits mosque in Nangarhar
Iraq’s PM survives ‘assassination attempt’
School fire kills at least 25 children in Niger
Tahawol: Diplomatic efforts for recognition of the Islamic Emirate
Saar: World Bank backs using $280 million aid funds for Afghanistan
Zerbena: UN concerned about humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan
Saar: Importance of Intl Community’s engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Jafar Mahdawi, Secretary General of Afghanistan Mellat Party
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Clash between Afghan and Iranian forces was a misunderstanding: Mujahid
-
Latest News4 days ago
Four wounded in Kabul blast
-
Latest News4 days ago
New NATO strategy being drawn up to deal with ‘changing world’
-
Latest News5 days ago
World Bank backs using $280 million in frozen aid funds for Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN defers decision to give IEA govt a seat in general assembly
-
Latest News3 days ago
Security forces rescue girl, arrest 9 kidnappers in Balkh operation
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN seeks record $41 billion for aid to hotspots including Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA delegation hold talks with envoys from 16 countries in Doha