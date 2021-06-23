Latest News
Public uprising forces increase as Taliban intensify offensives
Hundreds of former Afghan Mujahideen and other residents of northern Kabul held a rally on Wednesday, supporting Afghan security forces in their fight against the Taliban.
Taliban insurgents have conducted a wave of offensives in Afghanistan‘s north in recent days, moving beyond their southern strongholds as international forces withdraw.
Fierce fighting between the Taliban and Afghan government forces has taken place on the outskirts of three provincial capitals in the northern provinces of Faryab, Balkh and Kunduz provinces in recent days, officials said.
In northern Afghanistan, the Taliban captured the town of Shir Khan Bandar, a dry port on the border with Tajikistan, sending customs workers and members of the security forces fleeing to safety over the border.
Since the United States announced plans in April to withdraw its troops with no conditions by Sept. 11 after nearly 20 years of conflict, violence has escalated throughout the country as the Taliban seeks more territory.
Peace talks in Doha have largely stalled, officials say, though there have been meetings in recent days and the Taliban say they are committed to talks.
The United States began withdrawing troops on May 1 and has handed some bases over to the Afghan government, which has since given up some areas to the Taliban without a fight.
Turkey will not deploy more troops for Kabul Airport security: Turkish Minister
Turkey will not send additional troops to Afghanistan as part of a plan to run and secure Kabul’s airport following the U.S. and NATO pull-out from the country, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar cited as saying on Wednesday.
Turkey has offered to guard and run Hamid Karzai airport after NATO’s withdrawal and has been holding talks with allies, namely the United States, on logistic and financial support for the mission. A U.S. delegation will hold talks on the matter in Ankara on Thursday, Turkey’s defense ministry said.
“We already have a presence there,” Akar was cited as saying by state broadcaster TRT Haber, referring to some 500 troops in Afghanistan as part of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission. “What is essential is the continuation of our presence at the airport,” he said, adding talks were still underway.
Last week, US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had agreed that Turkey would take a lead role in securing Kabul airport as the United States withdraws troops from Afghanistan.
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters that Biden and Erdogan, in their meeting at the NATO summit, discussed the Afghanistan issue. Erdogan sought certain forms of U.S. support to secure the airport and Biden committed to providing that support, Sullivan said.
“The clear commitment from the leaders was established that Turkey would play a lead role in securing Hamid Karzai International Airport and we are now working through how to execute to get to that,” Sullivan said, giving the first details from the U.S. side of the meeting which the Turkish presidency has not provided details of.
Turkey and the United States have been at odds over a host of issues including Ankara’s purchase of Russian weaponry, policy differences in Syria and the Eastern Mediterranean, and expectations for a breakthrough in the first face-to-face meeting between Erdogan and Biden were slim.
The two leaders sounded upbeat after their meeting although they did not announce what concrete progress they made. One potential area of cooperation has been Afghanistan, where Ankara has offered to guard and operate Kabul airport after U.S. and NATO forces withdraw in the coming weeks.
The security of the airport is crucial for the operation of diplomatic missions out of Afghanistan as Western forces pull out.
Ghani says Biden’s withdrawal decision was a game changer but govt respects it
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Tuesday at a virtual conference that US President Joe Biden’s decision, endorsed by NATO, to withdraw all foreign troops from the country has been a “game-changing and game-shaping decision”.
Addressing delegates at the Looking towards Peace in Afghanistan after the US-NATO Withdrawal Conference, organized by the Arab Center Washington, Ghani said: “By ending the guessing game regarding the presence of the US forces, whether they will stay, or what they were here for, all stakeholders whether state or non-state had to rethink their assumptions and examine their interests vis a vie the new context and work with us to reframe and accelerate a peace that will lead to a just and lasting peace for the people of Afghanistan and of predictable and stable order for partnership with our neighbors, the region, the Islamic world, and our international partners.”
He said Biden’s decision had not been unexpected but that its resulted in a transition for which “we have mentally been dreading”.
But he said Afghan leaders, himself included, respect Biden’s decision and are now focused on the next chapter of dealings with the US, NATO and other partners who have helped and supported Afghanistan over the years with both “blood and treasure”.
His address came just two days before his trip to the US where he will meet with Biden to discuss the current situation in the country, the peace process and other issues.
On this note, Ghani stated he was looking forward to his discussion with Biden later this week.
Drawing a parallel to the uncertainty the world is facing due to COVID-19, he said it was this type of uncertainty that the people of Afghanistan have dealt with 43 years continuously.
Ghani however stated that the more people point towards a possible collapse of government or hostile takeover, once foreign forces have left, the more they are contributing to anxiety, and to uncertainty among Afghans.
“We as a people, have been denied for 43 years the very basic right of a society – the right to peace.”
He said Afghans are not asking the world for indefinite support but are asking for understanding, for empathy and for partnerships in a meaningful way.
He said should Afghanistan be engulfed in intense conflict, like that seen in Syria and Yemen, “no one in the region will be spared. The consequences will be spread.”
He said the context has changed following the withdrawal decision and that the narrative that occupiers are in Afghanistan “is over”. But the Afghan government has welcomed the departure of foreign troops from the country, he said.
However, partnerships are “going to shift fundamentally” and the new chapter will focus on bringing peace, prosperity and connectivity to Afghanistan, he said.
Russia’s military chief calls for Tehran and Islamabad to support peace process
Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said Wednesday that peace and stability in Afghanistan will not be possible without Iran and Pakistan’s support.
Addressing the 9th Moscow Conference on International Security, Shoigu said the situation in Afghanistan “requires particular attention – both by neighboring countries and international organizations”.
He said that in 20 years US and NATO troops had not managed to achieve “real results” and warned that after the withdrawal of foreign troops, Afghanistan could face civil war.
Former president Hamid Karzai also addressed participants at the conference virtually and appealed to Russia, China, Pakistan and other countries in the region to step up their support in favor of the peace process.
He said the recent attack on the girl’s school in Kabul, which killed over 80 students, was a glaring example of the suffering of Afghans.
Karzai said it was up to the Afghan people to forge a stable future but that they cannot do it without the help of the world’s major powers including Russia.
He said the Afghan people “wholeheartedly” supported the start of the peace process three years ago but today, “the situation is worsening”. We believe that the participation of Russia and China with Pakistan will be significant to achieve peace, he said.
“We hope that Iran will join this process,” he added.
Karzai acknowledged Russia’s support to date in terms of bringing parties together over the peace process, including the recent Troika. “Peace in Afghanistan and stability in Afghanistan are definitely linked to a more stable region, to a more prosperous region.
“Afghanistan is at the heart of this region …. And the people of Afghanistan are at the heart of this region,” he said.
“I hope you will all participate with us to reach this (peace).
“We want to stand on our own feet and not rely on the international community,” he said.
