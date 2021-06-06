Negaresh
Public Peace Talks: People role in peace talks
(Last Updated On: June 6, 2021)
Continue Reading
Negaresh
Tahawol: Ghani says government can deal with Afghanistan’s Taliban issue
(Last Updated On: May 22, 2021)
Negaresh
Pas Az Khabar: Security Challenges’ Effect on Election Process Discussed
(Last Updated On: August 6, 2019)
Negaresh
Pas Az Khabar: People’s Trust to Election Process Discussed
(Last Updated On: August 5, 2019)
Latest News4 hours ago
CIA scrambles for new approach in Afghanistan: NYT reports
Latest News6 hours ago
Britain’s war in Afghanistan has cost over $31 billion
Latest News7 hours ago
Three people assassinated in Kabul
Latest News8 hours ago
Taliban ‘invites’ translators to remain in their own country
Latest News8 hours ago
At least 60 soldiers under siege in Uruzgan’s Gizab district
World3 weeks ago
Biden administration approved $735 million arms sale to Israel – sources
Latest News4 weeks ago
US ready to lift many sanctions but Iran says it wants more
World4 weeks ago
Israeli police throw stun grenades during clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque
World4 weeks ago
35 killed in Gaza, 5 in Israel, as violence escalates
Health3 weeks ago
Long working hours are a killer: WHO study shows
Morning News Show19 hours ago
Morning News Show: Afghan clerics call for a ceasefire
Zerbana20 hours ago
Zerbena: US $266 million in new Afghanistan aid discussed
Negaresh20 hours ago
Public Peace Talks: People role in peace talks
Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show: The stalled Afghan peace process discussed
Pas az khabar5 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: Concerns over spread of COVID-19 third wave in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Ariana News female anchor Mina Khairi killed in Kabul blast
-
Latest News4 days ago
Another four killed in second explosion in one day in Kabul
-
World4 days ago
Watchdogs raise concern over attacks, pressure on Pakistani journalists
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pentagon reports military leaders planning post-withdrawal financial support
-
Latest News3 days ago
US announces more than $266 million in new Afghanistan aid
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban pose severe threat to govt and still close to al-Qaeda: UN report
-
COVID-195 days ago
Private hospitals turning COVID-19 patients away over lack of oxygen
-
Sport4 days ago
Tokyo Olympics chief rules out another postponement despite concerns