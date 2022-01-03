Sport
PSG’s Messi and three others test positive for COVID-19
Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi and three other players have tested positive for COVID-19, the French Ligue 1 club said on Sunday.
Argentina international Messi joined PSG from boyhood club Barcelona in August and the 34-year-old has scored six goals in 16 games in all competitions for the Parisian side, Reuters reported.
Defender Juan Bernat, back-up goalkeeper Sergio Rico and midfielder Nathan Bitumazala were the other players who returned positive tests. PSG said the four players were in isolation and subject to the appropriate health protocols.
Mauricio Pochettino’s team are top of the Ligue 1 standings on 46 points after 19 matches, 13 points above second-placed Nice. They are due to travel to third-tier club Vannes on Monday for a French Cup round-of-32 match.
Pochettino said he was unsure if Messi, who is currently in Argentina, would feature in their next league game, at Olympique Lyonnais on January. 9.
“Messi has been in regular contact with our medical team and when he has a negative test, he will travel to France but we don’t know any more than that. I don’t know if he will be involved against Lyon.
“Until he gets a negative test in Argentina, he will not be able to travel to France. So it is all down to the test in terms of when he can travel… we will assess when he is ready to play.”
France reported 219,126 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period on Saturday, the fourth day in a row that the country has recorded more than 200,000 cases, Reuters reported.
Sport
Afghan team ready to take on Netherlands in 3-match ODI series
Afghanistan National Cricket Team on Monday left Kabul for Qatar to feature in a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands.
Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a statement that the three ODIs are scheduled to be held from 21st -25th January.
According to the statement, the matches are part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, which counts towards qualification for the ICC Men’s CWC 2023.
“Afghanistan will have a two-week-long preparation camp before taking on the Netherlands in the first ODI on 21st January. They will also play two more ODIs against the same opponents on 23rd and 25th January in the same venue respectively,” the statement said.
ACB Chairman, Mirwais Ashraf met the Afghan squad led by Hashmatullah Shahidi ahead of their departure.
Highlighting the importance of the matches, ACB’s CEO Naseeb Khan stated: “All eyes are on direct qualification to the Cricket World Cup in 2023”.
“ACB is committed to providing all the facilities that the team needs,” Khan added.
The ICC Cricket World Cup Super League is a 13-team tournament that will take place across two years and will determine which teams qualify for the CWC 2023.
India, who are the hosts in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, and the other top seven teams from the super league, will qualify automatically for the World Cup.
Sport
New board members appointed to Afghanistan Cricket Board
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has appointed new members to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).
According to the ACB, Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund said in a decree this week that Mirwais Ashraf has been appointed as the chairman of the board.
“Based on the decree No: 558 of the Prime Minister of Afghanistan, HE Mr. Mohammad Hassan Akhund; for further developing and strengthening daily operations, and providing better opportunities for Afghan Cricket, the following persons are appointed as board members and Mr. Mirwais Ashraf as the ACB Chairman and chair of the Board,” an ACB statement read.
According to the statement, board members are as follows:
1- Mirwais Ashraf, as ACB Chairman and Chair of the board.
2- Afghan Businessman and the owner of Alokozay Group of Companies (AGC), Abdulrahman Alokozay, as board member.
3- Afghan Businessman and the founder/owner of Kam Air airline, Zmarai Kamgar, as a board member.
4- Afghan Businessman, Obaidullah Sadarkhel, as a board member.
5- Senior vice-chairman of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), Khan Jan Alokozay, as a board member.
6- Chancellor of Kardan University, Dr. Khalid Hatam, as a board member.
7- Former national cricket team player, Allah Dad Noori, as a board member.
8- Former national team player, Raees Ahmadzai, as a board member.
9- General Director of Customs in Afghanistan Ministry of Finance, Rahmat-ul Haq Fazeel, as a board member.
The statement noted that the board members “shall perform their duties and take necessary actions for further development of cricket considering ACB’s independence, rules and regulations, and the ICC mandate.”
Sport
Afghan team leaves for UAE for U19 Asia Cup 2021
Afghanistan’s U19 cricket team left Kabul on Sunday morning for the UAE where they will play in Group A of the Asia Cup alongside India, Pakistan and the UAE.
The Afghan Cricket Board said the team will have two days of practice sessions before their first official match against Pakistan on Thursday at the ICC Academy Oval 2. They will take on the UAE in their next game on Saturday at the ICC Academy Oval 1.
Their final match will be back at the ICC Academy Oval 2 when they face India in their last match of the group stage on December 27.
ACB Chairman, Mirwais Ashraf said at a press conference before the team left that they were confident the team would perform well.
He also told the team that the “eyes of the nation” would be watching them.
Ashraf said the ACB would provide extra bonuses to the team depending on their performance. “We will also provide extra bonuses to the Man of the Match, the centurions, and the individuals who take five wickets,” he added.
The tournament starts on Thursday and runs through until December 31.
