Latest News
Provincial council member among six wounded in Badakhshan
Local officials of Badakhshan province confirmed on Saturday that six people including Munira Allamyar, a member of the provincial council, were wounded in an explosion in PD5 of Faizabad city.
According to the officials the explosives were placed in a motorbike that targeted a vehicle of Allamyar.
Eyewitnesses say that three people including Allamyar, a member of the provincial council, were wounded.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
Latest News
China’s first Mars rover starts exploring red planet
China’s first Mars rover, Zhurong, drove down from its landing platform and set its wheels on Martian soil at 10:40 (Beijing Time) on Saturday, according to the telemetry data from the China National Space Administration (CNSA).
Zhurong’s first successful drive made China the second country after the United States to land and operate a rover on Mars.
The six-wheeled solar-powered rover slowly trundled off a ramp on the lander to hit the red and sandy soil of Mars, starting its journey to explore the fourth planet from the sun.
China’s Mars probe Tianwen-1, consisting of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover, was launched on July 23, 2020. The lander carrying the rover touched down in the southern part of Utopia Planitia, a vast plain on the northern hemisphere of Mars, on May 15, eight days before the rover left the lander.
“The reason why we need eight days is that the rover needs to capture the clear images of the area where it will touch down. If the assessment came out to be no difficulties, risk-free and safe, we will decide which way to go for the guide rail on the lander, which can stretch to this direction or this direction,” said Zhang Yuhua, deputy chief commander of Tianwen-1 mission, with the Eighth Academy of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.
As planned, Zhurong will stay on Mars for 92 Earth days for explorations, during which the orbiter of Tianwen-1, with a design life of one Martian year (about 687 days on Earth), will relay communications from the rover to Earth. And after it completes the relay communications, the orbiter will continue its own scientific detection operations of Mars.
While on Mars, Zhurong will record the Martian landscape with high-resolution three-dimensional images, analyze the material composition of the planet’s surface, detect its sub-surface structure and magnetic field, search for traces of water ice and observe the surrounding meteorological environment.
“The real Mars-orbiting exploration starts only after the three-month relay communications completes. We hope we could have a comprehensive covering of Martian topography, landform and environment, and the exploratory data of the radar detecting the Martian subsurface during one Martian year. By doing so, our country will have our own abundant and first-hand data about Martian resources,” said Zhang.
Zhurong is named after the god of fire in ancient Chinese mythology. The name echoes with the Chinese name for the red planet, Huoxing (the planet of fire), while the name of the mission, Tianwen, means Questions to Heaven, the title of a poem by the ancient Chinese poet Qu Yuan (circa 340-278 BC).
Latest News
Govt welcomes NATO’s three-pronged support plan
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Afghanistan has welcomed NATO’s pledge to support Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the international forces from the country.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday that NATO’s future support to Afghanistan “will have three main pillars.”
“As we end our military presence, we are opening a new chapter. NATO’s future support will have three main pillars,” he said.
Stoltenberg stated: “First, we plan to provide advice and capacity support to Afghan security institutions, as well as continued financial support to the Afghan security forces.”
Second, he went to say that NATO allies are planning to provide military education and training to the Afghan security forces outside Afghanistan, focusing on Special Operations Forces.
“And third, we are planning to fund the provision of services, including support for the functioning of Kabul airport,” NATO Secretary-General stated.
Meanwhile, the MFA said a statement Saturday: “We appreciate NATO’s statement reaffirming its support to Afghanistan on capacity building, support to the institutions, financial support, and training of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and providing services for the functioning of Kabul airport. We consider NATO’s support commensurate with the needs of the ANSDF.”
The Ministry stated that it considers NATO’s decision as a practical step at the beginning of a new chapter of cooperation between NATO and Afghanistan in the capacity building of the ANSDF “to fight against terrorism and to ensure lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.”
The Ministry added that Afghanistan is “ready to strive within the new chapter of cooperation to fight against common threats, terrorism, and violent extremism in Afghanistan, the region, and beyond, establishing an independent, sovereign, united, and peaceful Afghanistan based on democratic structures.”
