Protesting truckers driving up prices at Kabul’s bazaars
Shopkeepers and Kabul residents on Wednesday raised concerns about the increase in price of basic goods, foodstuff and fuel, which they attribute to protesting truck drivers.
In protest against this move, truck drivers have since blocked key highways for other trucks into Kabul.
Saffron harvest yields impressive 21 tons this year
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock has said the harvest of “red gold” saffron this year topped the 21 ton mark.
According to the ministry, Herat, Balkh, Faryab, Kunduz, Farah and Daikundi are now the top saffron producing provinces in the country.
“In the 1399 solar year, about 7,900 hectares of saffron land was cultivated. Of this, 7,317 hectares of land in Herat province was planted with saffron, while all the other provinces combined used less than 500 hectares,” Akbar Rustami, the ministry’s spokesman said.
The ministry says that conditions in Herat are particularly favorable in terms of growing Crocus sativus, the flower that produces the saffron stigmas.
Being a sought after and expensive agricultural product, more and more farmers have started farming this plant in recent years, the ministry said.
The ministry also stated that agricultural experts are working to enhance the plant in order to improve its yield.
According to the spokesman of the Ministry of Agriculture, this solar year has seen the ministry focus on distributing farming equipment to the saffron sector and also on establishing farms used as examples to promote the sector.
Rustami said the ministry intends to continue working to develop the saffron sector through 1400, the next solar year.
Pay cuts for Ghani and ministers, but pay rises for govt workers
The Ministry of Finance has finally agreed to increase the salaries of government employees, while the president and ministers will all take a pay cut.
The increased budget spends for government employees has been requested repeatedly by the Wolesi Jirga’s Finance and Budget Commission, which has twice rejected the draft budget on the grounds of salaries and the allocation of emergency funding.
The finance ministry announced on Monday it has allocated an additional 12 billion Afghanis (AFN) to salaries, of which half will be added to the salary fund at the start of the fiscal year (in April) and the balance will be added to the mid-year budget cycle.
Khalid Painda, the acting finance minister, also said the president and ministers will take pay cuts.
Members of the Wolesi Jirga commission felt however that the full amount should be rolled out immediately but the finance ministry said this was not possible.
“The salary increase must be accepted as 12 billion Afghanis, and this money for salaries must be paid at the beginning of the fiscal year; in most of the codes (funds) there is extra money, which needs to be reduced and the salaries increased,” said the committee chair Mir Afghan Safi.
The decision to increase the amount allocated to salaries comes after negotiations between the finance and budget committee of parliament and the finance ministry.
“On the issue of salaries, I promise to get six billion to finance the salaries, and we will implement it in the middle of the year and allocate twelve billion for next year,” said Painda.
In addition to this, members of the commission stated that government must respect the legislative authorities of the House.
“All those institutions that have not gotten a vote of confidence from the parliament are not authorized to sign financial letters, and if they do, they are accountable to the law in financial documents,” said Mohammad Azim Mohssini, a member of the Finance and Budget Commission.
However, Wolesi Jirga members who attended the commission’s meeting said part of the dispute over the draft budget has been resolved but that government needs to agree to other recommendations so that the budget can be tabled in parliament for approval.
Taliban kidnap 11 from Pashdan Dam project in Herat
Eleven people, including an engineer, working on the Pashdan Dam project in Herat province, have been kidnapped by the Taliban, provincial council members confirmed Monday.
One council member, Wakil Ahmad Karakhi, said the workers had been abducted on Sunday, but four have since been released.
Karakhi said seven others are still being held by the group.
The governor of Herat, Sayed Wahid Qatali, has not yet commented nor have the identities of the kidnapped workers been released.
The Taliban has also not yet commented.
