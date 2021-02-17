Protesting truckers driving up prices at Kabul’s bazaars

(Last Updated On: February 17, 2021)

Shopkeepers and Kabul residents on Wednesday raised concerns about the increase in price of basic goods, foodstuff and fuel, which they attribute to protesting truck drivers.

Truck drivers started protesting against the issuance of new permits, which they claim puts them at risk of falling victim to corruption on the part of police.

In protest against this move, truck drivers have since blocked key highways for other trucks into Kabul.

This has however had a resounding effect on the price of goods on local markets.

A study by Ariana News found that on Wednesday liquid gas had increased from 48 AFN to 80 AFN per liter.

The price of petrol also went up, from 36 AFN a liter to 47 AFN a liter. A bag of flour meanwhile increased to 2,000 AFN from 1,800 AFN.

Hashmat, one shopkeeper said some highways into Kabul had been closed for 20 days – putting a strain on supplies. He also said government was not doing anything to address the problem.

“Government is careless about this; a lot of the goods are destroyed (along transit routes); and prices have increased,” said Hashmat.

Traders stated that a continued rise in costs of basic goods will result in an economic crisis in the country. They called for government to resolve the issues urgently.

“Our stock is not enough to last for 10 days. We used to pay 40 Afs a kilo for gas, now we pay 47 Afs,” said Ahmadzai, a trader.

“Highways are blocked; if we do not get gas at the bazaar soon, the price will rise to 250 a kilogram soon,” said Moqim, another trader.

Officials meanwhile stated that legal action will be taken against those who block highways.

“Biased and irresponsible people, who are blocking highways will be referred to the Attorney General’s Office,” said Hekmatullah Qawanch, spokesman for the Ministry of Transport.

The Ministry of Interior’s spokesman Tariq Arian meanwhile said drivers have complained that police are demanding bribes from them.

“Some drivers connected to transportation companies claim that police are bribing them,” said Arian.