Protesting Candidates from Logar Accuse IEC of Corruption

(Last Updated On: April 13, 2019)

A number of parliamentary election candidates from Logar province accused the Independent Election Commission (IEC) of Afghanistan of asking bribe from the candidates.

Khalid Mohmand, one of the candidates who was on the winners list when the preliminary results for Logar announced said that he had received phone calls from IEC officials asking for money in return for his success in the final list.

Khushal Hassan, another candidate said that he doubts about the activities of the election commission; therefore, they have organized a protest at the gate of the IEC.

“We are asking for democracy, justice, and respect to the people’s right,” said Sayed Farhad, one of the protesters.

However, an official in the IEC rejected the allegations of corruption and bribery, saying that the final result for Logar parliamentary election will be announced in the upcoming week.

“In order to ensure justice, the leadership of the commission wants a full observation by the candidates. If any problem exists, we will find the solution,” said Habib ul Rahman Nang, the head of IEC Secretariat.

This comes as six months have passed from the Afghan parliamentary election, but the final result of seven provinces including the capital Kabul are still awaiting.