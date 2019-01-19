Protesting Candidates Call for Invalidation of Kabul Votes

(Last Updated On: January 19, 2019)

A number of protesting candidates have asked the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) to invalided the voted of parliamentary elections cast in Kabul.

They said the Independent Election Commission’s (IEC), chairman and its staff members should be fired and that fresh parliamentary election should take place in the country.

“We want Kabul votes to be declared as invalid,” said Kamela Sediqi, a protesting candidate. “fresh election should be held without the current members of the election commission.”

“Seven commissioners of the election commission have been involved in fraud. This election was based on votes but more of selective,” another protesting candidate, Irfanullah Irfan said.

This comes as the IEC on Monday announced the initial results of the parliamentary elections for Kabul, declaring 33 candidates as winners of the poll including 24 men and nine women.

The IECC said it has received more than 1,000 complaints within the 48 hours after the announcement of the results.

“These complaints would be addressed and we will see whether it could affect the results of the poll or not,” said Ali Reza Rohani, spokesman of the IECC.