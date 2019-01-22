Protesting Candidates Block Kabul Entrance Gates

(Last Updated On: January 22, 2019)

A number of election candidates who have failed to secure seats in parliament, staged a massive demonstration on Tuesday, blocking the Kabul entrance gates.

The disqualified candidates held a protest in Kabul a week after the Independent Election Commission (IEC) announced the parliamentary results of parliamentary elections for Kabul, declaring 33 candidates including 24 men and nine women as winners of the elections.

However, some of the candidates who have failed to secure seats in the parliament held a massive protest in Kabul, blocking the entrance gates of the province.

The protesting candidates claimed that Kabul votes have been triggered by fraud and that the electoral complaints commission (IECC) should declare it as invalid.

The demonstrators also called for prosecution of the IEC members.

Ataullah Faizi, protesting Kabul candidates said that “black” votes should be separated from “white” ones.

“Those who have committed fraud in the election managed to secure seats in the parliament,” another protesting candidate Qazi Dilaqa said.

The protesters said they will continue to stage rallies until their demands were addressed.