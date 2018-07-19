Protesters Closed Again Hairatan Port in Balkh

(Last Updated On: July 19, 2018 11:19 am)

Balkh protesters on Wednesday closed Hairatan commercial port and vowed to keep it shut until government accepts their demands.

Deputy of Jumbish Party, Gul Mohammad Arkin, said Thursday that the port will remain closed for shipments coming in from Uzbekistan and for government employees.

Meanwhile, residents in the northern provinces, especially traders, urged protesters not to disturb their daily and economic activities.

Protests were launched two weeks ago in a number of provinces in north of Afghanistan after Nizamuddin Qaisari, the district police chief for Qaisar and close aide to exiled First Vice President Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum, was arrested by government forces.

The protesters are mostly all supporters of Dostum-led Junbish-e-Milli party, demanding for Dostum’s return to the country and for the immediate release of commander Qaisari.

The protesters have also closed Aqina port, the border crossing in Faryab province between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, since the last ten days.

Last week, during a press conference in Kabul, President Ashraf Ghani confirmed the likely return of Gen. Dostum from Turkey, but he did not elaborate further.