Protesters Close Kabul – Gardiz Highway in Logar

(Last Updated On: November 21, 2018)

Hundreds of protesters on Wednesday closed Kabul – Gardiz highway, accusing the Afghan forces of killing eight civilians in an airstrike.

Protesters claimed that Afghan intelligence operatives have killed eight civilians including women and children during an operation in Muhammad Agha district on Tuesday night.

Demonstrators called on the government to punish the culprits.

At the same time, provincial police spokesman, Shahpoor Ahmadzai confirmed that an operation has been carried out by 01 unit of the Afghan intelligence forces in the area where Taliban militants were also killed.

He added that investigations are underway regarding civilian casualties allegation.

Logar is among the volatile provinces where the armed insurgent groups are actively operating in a number of its districts and usually carrying out attacks against government forces.