Protesters Close Kabul – Gardez Highway

Dozens of protesters on Sunday staged a sit-in camp on Kabul – Gardez highway closing the road to traffic.

The demonstrators are demanding from President Ashraf Ghani to re-appoint General Dadan Lawang, the former army commander of the 203rd Thunder Corps.

Lawang was dismissed from his position three days ago by the government.

Supporters of Mr. Lawang claimed that he had an important role in maintaining the security of the southeastern provinces and his removal was a political decision.

In addition, the vowed that they will continue to their protest if their demand was not met.