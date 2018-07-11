Protesters Close IEC Offices in Faryab and Sar-e-Pul

(Last Updated On: July 11, 2018 5:41 pm)

Protest over the arrest of Nizamuddin Qaisari, a militia commander and a close to Vice President General Dostum entered its ninth day in northern Faryab and Sar-e-Pul provinces.

The protesters on Wednesday shut down the provincial offices of the Independent Election Commission in Faryab and Sar-e-Pul provinces and warned the offices will remain closed until the government makes way for the return of VP Dostum and release of commander Qaisari.

“If our demands were not addressed, we will close the government institutions,” said Ehsanullah Qoyanj, head of Youths Council of Junbish Millie party.

The demonstrators, meanwhile, set on fire hundreds of national ID cards attached with IEC stickers and conditionally boycotted the election process in Faryab province.

In addition, the protesters have closed Aqina port in Faryab and Hairatan port in Balkh province.

This comes as Qaisari, was arrested after a violent dispute during a meeting with leaders of government security forces, last week, drawing angry protests from Dostum’s supporters in a number of provinces including Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, and Balkh.