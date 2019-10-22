Protesters Blame Special Forces for Killing Two Brothers in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: October 22, 2019)

A number of protesters on Tuesday claimed that Afghan Special Forces have shot dead two brothers in Haska Meena district of Nangarhar province.

Angry residents brought dead bodies of the two brothers in front of the provincial governor’s office, saying they were killed in a raid on Monday night by the 02 Unit of the National Directorate of Security.

According to the demonstrators, the incident has taken place on Monday midnight in Haska Meena where a deadly bombing killed at least 70 people during Friday prayers at a local mosque earlier this week.

“The victims are brothers. Naeem and Kateb were killed last night at around two o’clock. Kateb wedding was set to happen this week,” a protester said.

Protesters claimed that the two brothers were civilians and had no relation with any militant group.

“We don’t want Americans and internal forces called 02 or 03. If you can’t bring security let us alone. This is the third incident,” said another protester.

“If they killed them based on evidences there was no problem but they were innocents,” said a relative of the two victims.

Security officials have not made a comment about the report yet.

Haska Meena, also called Deh Bala district, is a volatile district in the south of Nangarhar province where both Taliban and Daesh insurgent groups have a huge presence.