Protest Against Arrest of Commander Alipoor Turned Violent

(Last Updated On: November 25, 2018)

The protest in the west of Kabul turned violent on Sunday after demonstrators took on the streets of the city against the arrest of a local commander Alipoor.

According to the protesters, Commander Alipoor also known as “Shamsher” had been involved in activities against the Taliban in parts of Maidan Wardak province.

The demonstrators called on the government to “immediate” release the commander.

There were no immediate reports of casualties to the demonstrators, but sources said at least 20 policemen sustained injuries after the protest turned violent and led hundreds of Kabul residents to get home on foot.

By late Sunday afternoon, protesters were prevented from marching to the center of the city by the security forces, who closed off the routes leading into Dehmazang square.

Following the incident, the leader of Islamic Unity party Karim Khalili said that the arrest of commander Alipoor was an “irresponsible and provocative and that he condemns it. He described the action against Alipoor as “putting fire on forest”.