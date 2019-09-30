Prominent Politicians Tries to Sabotage Presidential Elections: MPs

(Last Updated On: September 30, 2019)

A number of lawmakers claimed on Monday that prominent political figures are trying to sabotage the outcome of the Afghan presidential election that took place on September 28.

Belqis Roshan, a member of parliament representing Farah province said that these politicians including former President Hamid Karzai are seeking to gain power by such efforts.

“Politicians such as Karzai, Atta Mohammad Noor, Ismail Khan and Younus Qanoni are waiting like hungry wolves to see what happens. They are seeking to gain power once again and this is not acceptable for people,” Ms. Roshan said while speaking at the general session of the House.

“A group of politicians in cooperation with some foreign circles are determined to sabotage the election and create obstacles in way of election but the low turnout will not call into question the legitimacy of the election. This national process must not be challenged,” said Abdul Qayoum Sajadi, a lawmaker representing central Ghazni province.

“People are not important for a number of Afghan politicians. They are just looking to earn money. They are calling for interim government despite of having the national election process,” said Kamal Naser Osuli, an MP representing Khost province.

However, an aide close to former president said such remarks are baseless.

Shahzada Massoud, an advisor to former President Hamid Karzai said that Mr. Karzai is not looking for the creation of an interim government rather he has focused all his efforts for peace and national unity.

“Representatives of different electoral tickets were present in our latest meeting and everyone agreed to prioritize peace,” Mr. Massoud said.

In addition, Mir Rahman Rahmani the House Speaker called on Afghan electoral management bodies to announce a clear and transparent election result, based on the will of the people, in order to avoid a political crisis in the country.

“Electoral commissions have a historic responsibility to ensure transparency and announce a clear result in order to obtain people’s trust on election process, democracy and republic. Any electoral violations or irregularities can have dangerous consequences and create a political crisis,” Mr. Rahmani said.

Lawmakers also called on electoral tickets to respect the result of a fair and transparent election.