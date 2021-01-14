Latest News
Progress stalls in Afghan peace talks as sides ‘await Biden’
Afghan peace talks that resumed four days ago are effectively on hold, sources from both sides said on Wednesday, as negotiators wait for President-elect Joe Biden to signal whether he will stick to Donald Trump’s aggressive schedule to pull out troops, Reuters reported.
This comes after a month-long break, which saw most, but not all, negotiators return to Doha last week for the resumption of talks.
A diplomatic source in Kabul told Reuters on Wednesday that expectations were low for progress before Biden takes office on January 20.
The sides “do not want to commit to anything before the 20th. They wanted to have the process going in the meantime because that was one of the requirements of the international community, so they have the process. But it is stagnant,” the diplomatic source said.
In an agreement signed between the US and the Taliban last year, Washington agreed to a full withdrawal by April this year.
The agreement was however conditions based and the Taliban is expected to meet certain security conditions before the last of the troops leave Afghanistan.
The Afghan government says these conditions have not been met while Biden and his advisors have so far given few clues as to their plans.
“We are waiting for the new US administration and their policies towards Afghanistan to see whether they would respect the peace accord,” a Taliban negotiator told Reuters on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak publicly.
“If they don’t honour their commitment of withdrawing their forces as promised…then we would need to make tough decisions by appointing hardliners to key positions on the ground.”
After months of little progress, the sides finally agreed ground rules for talks late last year. The talks then broke up in December, in part to allow negotiators to return home for consultations with their leadership.
The sides announced last week they would re-start talks on Saturday. But so far only limited meetings between smaller teams called ‘contact groups’ have taken place, three diplomatic and Afghan government sources told Reuters.
About four key members of the Taliban negotiating team were not yet in Qatar, the group’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters.
He said this was due to logistical issues travelling from remote areas where they were visiting family. They would arrive in the next few days and the delay would not affect the talks.
Some Afghan government negotiators were also not yet in Doha. One, who has been receiving treatment for cancer, told Reuters she planned to travel there this week.
US House impeaches Trump for a second time; 10 Republicans vote yes
Donald Trump on Wednesday became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, as 10 of his fellow Republicans joined Democrats in the House of Representatives to charge him with inciting an insurrection in last week’s violent rampage in the Capitol.
The vote in the Democratic-controlled House was 232-197 following the deadly assault on American democracy, although it appeared unlikely the swift impeachment would lead to Trump’s ouster before his four-year term ends and Democratic President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20.
The Senate’s Republican majority leader, Mitch McConnell, rejected Democratic calls for a quick impeachment trial, saying there was no way to conclude it before Trump leaves office. But even if he has left the White House, a Senate conviction of Trump could lead to a vote on banning him from running for office again, Reuters reported.
Biden said it was important that a Senate impeachment trial in the early days of his term not delay work on his legislative priorities, including Cabinet confirmations, and urged Senate leaders to find a way to do both at the same time.
The House passed a single article of impeachment – a formal charge – accusing Trump of “incitement of insurrection,” focused on an incendiary speech he delivered a week earlier to thousands of supporters shortly before the pro-Trump mob rampaged through the Capitol.
The mob disrupted the formal certification of Biden’s victory over Trump in the November 3 election, sent lawmakers into hiding and left five people dead, including a police officer.
During his speech, Trump repeated false claims that the election was fraudulent and exhorted supporters to march on the Capitol, telling them to “stop the steal,” “show strength,” “fight much harder” and use “very different rules.”
In a video statement released after the House’s action on Wednesday, Trump did not mention the impeachment vote and took no responsibility for his remarks to supporters last week, but condemned the violence, Retuers reported.
“Mob violence goes against everything I believe in and everything our movement stands for. No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence. No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law and order,” Trump said.
“The president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion against our common country,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, said on the House floor before the vote. “He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love.”
At a later ceremony, Pelosi signed the article of impeachment before it is sent to the Senate, saying she did it “sadly, with a heart broken over what this means to our country.”
Democratic congressman Joaquin Castro called Trump “the most dangerous man to ever occupy the Oval Office.”
Congresswoman Maxine Waters accused Trump of wanting civil war and fellow Democrat Jim McGovern said the president “instigated an attempted coup.”
Under the US Constitution, impeachment in the House triggers a trial in the Senate. A two-thirds majority would be needed to convict and remove Trump, meaning at least 17 Republicans in the 100-member chamber would have to join the Democrats.
McConnell has said no trial could begin until the Senate was scheduled to be back in regular session next Tuesday, one day before Biden’s inauguration. The trial would proceed in the Senate even after Trump leaves office, Reuters reported.
McConnell, who is reported to be furious with Trump, said in a memo to his fellow Republicans that he had not made a final decision on how he will vote on impeachment in the Senate.
The Capitol siege raised concerns about political violence in the United States once considered all but unthinkable. The FBI has warned of armed protests planned for Washington and all 50 US state capitals ahead of Biden’s inauguration.
Top US military leaders condemn Capitol riot in rare joint message
The US military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the uniformed leaders of the military branches, on Tuesday put out a rare message to service members saying the violent riots last week were an assault on America’s constitutional process and against the law.
The joint message broke nearly a week of silence by the military leaders after the assault on the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump sent lawmakers into hiding and left five people dead.
While a number of Trump’s cabinet members including acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller condemned the storming, the top US general, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, was silent until now.
But in a memo to troops issued Wednesday night, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said: “The violent riot in Washington DC on January 6, 2021 was a direct assault on the US Congress, the Capitol building, and our Constitutional process.”
They also said the military remained committed to protecting and defending the Constitution.
“The rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition and insurrection,” the memo, seen by Reuters, said.
The military leaders said that President-elect Joe Biden would be inaugurated on January 20 and would be their next commander in chief.
“Any act to disrupt the Constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law.”
No need for an interim govt: Sarwar Danish
Second Vice President Sarwar Danish said on Wednesday that Afghanistan does not need an interim government in order to reach a peace agreement with the Taliban.
Speaking at an event in Kabul, Danish said that it does not make sense to live under the Republic’s flat and to seek an interim government.
“Those who say that we are pro-republic and against the emirate, meanwhile seek an interim government – they either don’t know the terms of policies or are unfamiliar with historic events… or they have strong relations with foreigners against Afghanistan,” he said.
Danish also warned that a peace deal without preserving democratic principles will intensify the war in Afghanistan.
“If voting processes, republic norms and general citizenship rights are not considered in the peace talks, lasting peace will not be reached,” Danish said.
Meanwhile, Inayatullah Babar Farahmand, deputy head of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) said that the Afghan constitution needs to be amended and the current republic system is not in the interests of the people.
“Such a republic system is not in the interest of people and political participation is on paper,” said Farahmand.
On the other hand, Fazl Ahmad Manawi, minister of justice, said that no one can impose their will by using force.
This comes after a number of Afghan politicians said last week that the Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, carried a message to meetings recently about the establishment of an interim government.
Sources close to President Ashraf Ghani said at the time that he refused to meet with Khalilzad because of this. On Saturday Ghani addressed a gathering and stated he would only hand over power to an elected successor.
However, on Wednesday, US Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul Ross Wilson rejected the claims of the US wanting an interim government.
“We have not advocated, and the United States is not advocating, an interim government,” Wilson said in a series of tweets.
He said the United States is committed to bringing about an end to conflict in Afghanistan through a political settlement that ensures the country remains sovereign, unified and democratic, is at peace with itself and its neighbors and can preserve gains made over the last 19 years.
He stated that the first phase of Afghanistan Peace Negotiations in Doha constituted an important step forward, “but much remains to be done”.
“The United States remains firm in its call for an immediate reduction of violence and ceasefire,” he said.
Wilson also stated that he had spoken with the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and that he has “and will continue to talk with Afghans about the need to accelerate the talks in Doha and solicited from those we have met their ideas, as well as their concerns.”
