Pro-Government Fighters Killed ‘By Mistake’ In Takhar Airstrike

(Last Updated On: September 30, 2019)

An Afghan forces airstrike in northeastern Takhar province has mistakenly killed and wounded at least 16 public uprising forces, local officials said.

The incident has taken place in Baharak district of the province on Sunday night.

Jawad Hejri, a spokesman for the provincial governor confirmed the incident to Ariana News adding that the strike was conducted by mistake on a public uprising outpost in the district.

Hejri added that a delegation has been sent to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for Takhar police, Khalil Asir told Ariana News that so far six dead and six wounded individuals have been taken to the provincial hospital.

Public uprising forces are local residents who have picked up weapons and are fighting against the Taliban militants alongside the Afghan security and defense forces across the country.