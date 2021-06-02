COVID-19
Private hospitals turning COVID-19 patients away over lack of oxygen
A number of Kabul residents told Ariana News on Wednesday that some private hospitals are turning patients with COVID-19 away due to a shortage of oxygen in hospitals.
According to the residents, the price of an oxygen cylinder has also recently increased from 600 AFN to 3,000 AFN in Kabul.
Oxygen production companies meanwhile say that power outages in Kabul have slowed the production of oxygen since Tuesday night.
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) confirmed that electricity for Kabul and some other provinces have been cut after unknown men blew up a power pylon in the Shinwari area in the Qarabagh district of Kabul province on Tuesday evening.
Taliban denied responsibility for the pylon blast.
This comes after The ministry of public health on Wednesday announced that in the last 24 hours at least 1,118 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.
According to the ministry, at least 27 people died and 222 others recovered.
At the moment the current total number of infected people is 75,144 and the total deaths are 3,034.
COVID-19
Health ministry reports 25 COVID deaths amid surge in new infections
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said Sunday that 25 people have died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours amid a surge in new infections in the country.
According to the Ministry’s tally, 929 new cases have been registered in the same period.
This comes after the MoPH warned this week that the third wave of COVID-19 was expected to peak in the next few days.
The Ministry also warned that the situation is serious and called on people to adhere to health protocols and to wear masks.
Wahid Majroh, Public Health Minister, stated: “The situation is getting out of control. People are ignoring the virus; from now on people should seriously wear a mask.”
As a result of the surge in new infections, all education centers including schools and universities were closed this week in 16 provinces including Kabul.
The Ministry said that public and private schools, universities, and training centers will remain closed until further notice in Kabul, Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar, Logar, Nangarhar, Paktia, Parwan, Maidan Wardak, Panjshir, Balkh, Laghman, Badakhshan, Kapisa, Kunduz, and Nimroz provinces.
COVID-19
Education centers in Afghanistan closed amid surge in COVID-19 cases
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) of Afghanistan on Saturday announced that schools and universities in 16 provinces will remain closed for two weeks to contain the spread of the third wave of COVID-19.
The Ministry said that public and private schools, universities, and training centers will remain closed in Kabul, Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar, Logar, Nangarhar, Paktia, Parwan, Maidan Wardak, Panjshir, Balkh, Laghman, Badakhshan, Kapisa, Kunduz, and Nimroz provinces.
This comes as 20 people have died of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the country, the Ministry stated.
According to the Ministry’s daily statistics, 654 new infections have been recorded during this period.
The total number of people infected people with the coronavirus has risen to 70761 of which 2919 have died and another 57281 have been recovered.
Meanwhile, in a joint press conference the ministry of health, higher education, and ministry of education called on the people to adhere to the health instructions.
Majroh warned that if people do not cooperate, “we have to change all the houses to beds (isolation ward) and all the people will be affected by the virus,” said Wahid Majroh, Health Minister.
“We can manage to deal with the third wave of coronavirus if people give a hand,” he said.
Acting Minister of Education Rangina Hamidi hopes the situation gets better in the next two weeks and that “we will be able to resume schools and students and teachers in provinces where the education process is normal are required to follow the health instructions recommended by the Health Ministry.”
Abas Basir, Minister of Higher Education stated that following the decision of the Committee to Fight Coronavirus, all public and private universities in 16 provinces of the country have been closed for two weeks.
COVID-19
South Asia crosses 30 million COVID-19 cases as India battles second wave
Coronavirus infections in the South Asia region surpassed 30 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally of official data, led by India which is struggling with a second COVID-19 wave and a vaccine shortage across the region.
India, the second most-populous country in the world, this month recorded its highest COVID-19 death toll since the pandemic began last year, accounting for just over a third of the overall total.
The South Asia region – India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka – accounts for 18% of global cases and almost 10% of deaths. But there is growing suspicion that official tallies of infections and deaths are not reflecting the true extent of the problem.
This month, India opened its coronavirus vaccination campaign to everyone aged 18 or older. However, it has not been able to meet vaccine demand despite being one of the biggest vaccine producers in the world.
India has been inoculating its people with the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccine produced locally at the Serum Institute of India (SII), Covaxin made by local firm Bharat Biotech and has begun rolling out Russia’s Sputnik V.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has faced mounting criticism for the failure to secure vaccines as only about 3% of India’s 1.3 billion population has been fully vaccinated, the lowest rate among the 10 countries with the most cases.
To meet domestic demand, India temporarily halted vaccine exports in March after donating or selling more than 66 million doses. The halt has left countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and many in Africa scrambling for alternate supplies.
However, India is still facing a vaccine shortage and several of its state governments, and even cities such as Mumbai, have launched global tenders or sought expressions of interest from firms such as Pfizer (PFE.N), Moderna (MRNA.O) and Johnson and Johnson (JNJ.N) for urgent supplies.
India’s official tally of daily coronavirus infections has been falling in the past few days, offering hope that its second wave is ebbing.
But there are serious concerns that many new infections are not being reported, largely due to a dearth of testing in the countryside.
As of Friday, India has reported nearly 27.6 million cases and 318,895 deaths. (Graphic on global cases and deaths)
Since India is unlikely to resume major exports of COVID-19 vaccines until October, other South Asia countries such as Nepal and Bangladesh are making diplomatic efforts to secure COVID-19 vaccines to prop up their faltering inoculation drives as their stocks run out.
India’s western neighbour Pakistan, with purchases and donations from China and allocations from the World Health Organisation and the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, has now secured more than 18 million doses. On Wednesday, Pakistan opened its vaccination campaign to everyone aged 19 or older.
At least 219.17 million vaccine doses have been administered in southern Asia by Friday, according to figures from Our World in Data.
