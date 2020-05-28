Prisoner releases; Taliban’s technical team arrives in Kabul

(Last Updated On: May 28, 2020)

A Taliban technical team has arrived in Kabul to conduct verification for the Taliban prisoners.

The Taliban’s political office in Qatar and the Office of National Security Council confirmed that the team had come to Kabul only to take care of some technical work on the releases of prisoners at both ends.

Suhail Shaheen, the spokesperson for the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, said that a five-member Taliban team had been sent to Kabul to verify and release the prisoners and that the team would address some technical problems.

The Office National Security Council also confirmed that the Taliban and the government’s technical delegation were working to ease the release of prisoners.

On the other hand, the Pentagon believes that the Afghan government has taken an effective step towards peace by deciding to release 2,000 Taliban prisoners in the new round.

Many believe that as hurdles have been removed to an extent, the opportunity for bringing peace should not be missed this time.