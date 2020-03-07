Prisoner releases require transparent mechanism, not to lead back to war

(Last Updated On: March 7, 2020)

President Ashraf Ghani said Saturday that the Afghan government had no interest in holding onto Taliban prisoner, saying that the release of prisoners required a transparent mechanism, one that could lead to a positive change across the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of parliament’s new tenure, Ghani said that there had to be guaranteed in action so the prisoners would not return to battlefields.

“The Taliban’s demand for the release of 5,000 prisoners is before the start of the negotiations. I, the president, have no desire to have a Taliban prisoner. But the release of prisoners requires a transparent mechanism to witness how it could lead to a positive change and a comprehensive ceasefire,” Ghani said.

Meanwhile, Ghani said the negotiating team would be formed by the 10th March, highlighting that the draft of a possible agreement with the Taliban would be submitted to the Afghan parliament and if need, to the Loya Jirga- Afghan traditional Grand Assembly, for decision-making.

Ghani emphasized that the team would be inclusive with clear authority that represents all sides.

The president said that he was committed to preventing the long-term war, therefore, he took his stance firmly for the peace process.

“We are committed to preventing the dangers of falling back on to a sustained and uncontrolled war that may be imposed on us by organized terrorist groups, narcotics in particular, fueled by some hostile bodies in the region,” Ghani noted.

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban, however, tweeted Friday “If the provisions of the agreements are implemented and prisoners are released, the Islamic Emirate is prepared for intra-Afghan negotiations on March 10. Our negotiation team and agenda are ready and will go ahead as agreed.”

Shaheen cautioned that the responsibility for any delay in the process would rest with the others.