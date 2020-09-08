Featured
Prisoner release process ‘delaying’ start to talks: Taliban
Newly appointed spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Doha, Mohammad Naeem Wardak, said overnight that the prisoner release process has not been finalized and only once this is complete will negotiations start.
In what is possibly his first official comment as the new spokesman, Wardak posted his message on Twitter and said: “The process of release of prisoners of the Islamic Emirate [Taliban] has not been finalized yet, the release of some prisoners is still pending and work is underway.”
He then said once the prisoner release process is complete, the group’s negotiating team will be ready to start intra-Afghan negotiations.
No further details were given but Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Monday that there were no “major issues” causing the delay, adding that they were waiting for six prisoners to be released.
These six are responsible for having killed Australian and French nationals and instead of being freed will reportedly be sent to Qatar where they will be held under supervision.
This comes after the Taliban negotiating team held its first meeting on Sunday to discuss intra-Afghan negotiations, a statement from the group read.
According to the group, the meeting was chaired by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.
Mawlawi Abdul Hakim Haqqani was introduced as the new head of the Taliban’s negotiating team, and Mohammad Naeem Wardak as the spokesman.
New border crossing with Iran planned to tie in with Khaf-Herat railway line
A new border crossing is expected to be set up along the Afghanistan border with Iran to facilitate smoother trade between the two countries.
According to Iran’s national news agency, IRNA, the border crossing will be in the Khorasan Razavi Province, which borders Afghanistan’s Herat province.
IRNA quoted Ali Rasoulian, the deputy governor-general of the Khorasan Razavi Province as saying the new Shamtigh border crossing is where the Khaf-Herat railway line will cross from Iran into Afghanistan.
Rasoulian said an economic commission from Iran was currently assessing the project of the new border crossing but that once complete it will bring many economic advantages to both countries.
He also said the new railway line will not only reduce transit costs of goods but will also help speed up collection and delivery of goods by trucks which now have to line up at Dolgharoun border crossing, close to Afghanistan’s Herat city.
Delays continue to hamper the start of intra-Afghan negotiations
After more than a month of speculation around the start of intra-Afghan negotiations, talks have still not started as delays continue to dominate the process.
For months the Afghan nation has waited for negotiations to get underway but these were initially delayed by challenges around the prisoner release process.
Last week President Ashraf Ghani released the final batch of ‘hardcore’ Taliban prisoners, except for six, raising hopes that talks would start immediately.
On Saturday, a Taliban delegation that had been in Pakistan for talks returned to Doha and later that day announced the names of their negotiating team members.
This led to further speculation that talks could start Monday – especially as the United States’ chief peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad also reportedly arrived in Doha over the weekend.
But anticipated talks did not start on Monday as hoped for and the Kabul team has not yet left Afghanistan.
One senior government official told Reuters on Monday that the negotiating team may fly on Tuesday.
According to him, the cause of the delay was partly due to the Taliban and officials in Doha sorting out final logistical questions over the opening ceremony, including who should be given time to speak and how flags should be arranged.
These matters carry symbolic weight for the two sides, each of whom has questioned each other’s legitimacy to present themselves as governing powers, Reuters reported.
Another issue hampering the start to talks was that plans to move the six prisoners to Qatar have yet to be finalized.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that there were no “major issues” causing the delay, adding that they were waiting for the six prisoners to be released, but technical teams from both sides were working on the issue, Reuters reported.
On Monday afternoon, President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said government was ready to start talks.
In a post on Twitter, he said: “The Afghan government delegation is ready for peace talks and the technical problems in front of these talks in Qatar have been resolved.”
Abdullah Abdullah, the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, meanwhile held a number of high-profile meetings with stakeholders on the issue of peace on Monday.
During the course of the day, he met with UNAMA chief Deborah Lyons to discuss the upcoming talks as well as the Charge d’affaires for the EU in Afghanistan Arnout Pauwels.
In another meeting, Monday Abdullah discussed peace efforts with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) envoy Huseyin Avni Botsali.
But despite all the discussions around peace talks – no firm date has yet been given as to when talks would start.
Tajikistan restores electricity supply to Afghanistan
Tajikistan has resumed the supply of electricity to Afghanistan after water levels in the reservoir powering the Nurek Hydroelectric Power Plant reached the required levels.
Speaking to Asia Plus, Nozir Yodgori, a spokesman for Tajikistan’s national power utility company, said the electricity deliveries have resumed and Afghanistan is reportedly receiving 1.3 million kWh of Tajik electricity per day.
“If the opportunity arises, we will increase electricity deliveries to Afghanistan,” Yodgori said.
Tajikistan suspended the supply of electricity to Afghanistan in July due to a dramatic drop in water levels in the Nurek reservoir.
In a statement released on July 28, the Tajik government said low water levels in the Nurek reservoir were caused by little snowfall in the mountains during the winter.
According to Asia Plus, Tajikistan supplied 546.6 million kWh of electricity to Afghanistan in the first six months of this year.
According to Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghanistan’s power company, the country generates around 300 megawatts (MW) of electricity mainly from hydropower followed by fossil fuel and solar. About 1,000 MW more is imported from neighboring Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Iran and Turkmenistan.
