Kandahar
Prison review board releases 50 ‘innocent’ prisoners in Kandahar
Following an investigation into prisoners by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials in Kandahar, 50 inmates were released from the local prison.
The prisoners, who had been held on criminal charges, were released following a probe by a prisons regulatory administration delegation.
The head of the delegation, Mawolavi Abdulhadi Mali Akhundzada, said the prisoners were found to have been innocent.
He also said the department will continue to review all prisoners around the country and that those found to be innocent will be released.
The delegation have already carried out assessments in Ghazni and Zabul prisons.
“We have met with the officials. We have met with the officials of this prison. We have visited the prisoners. We have checked the files of the prisoners. We are in contact with the judge, the prosecutor, the criminal investigation director, and told all of them that the cases of these people should be investigated.
“So if they are not guilty, they should be released, and if they are guilty, must go to prison. And thanks to the relevant officials after assessing the prisoners files more than 50 prisoners have been released so far,” said Mawolavi Akhundzada.
Prisoners freed welcomed the move and said they hope the assessment process continues and that other innocent people are released.
“I came to the prison on the basis of a crime but I was found innocent. I am very happy that the delegation from the center came here,” said Nawed Ahmad, a released prisoner.
This comes after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) caretaker cabinet appointed a team to inspect prisons and detention centers in order to release “innocent” detainees as soon as possible.
The decision was made at the 17th meeting of the IEA leader’s cabinet meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister of the IEA Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund.
A statement issued by the IEA on Tuesday stated that the purpose of the delegation was to carry out the orders of Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the IEA’s supreme leader.
Kandahar
IEA turns Kandahar Prison into treatment center for drug addicts
The officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) turned a prison into a center for the treatment of drug addicts in Kandahar city of Afghanistan.
Kandahar Central Prison is home to around 800 drug addicts, along with 1,000 inmates.
Speaking to Anadolu Agency Video News (AAVN) on Friday, the deputy of prison Mavlawi Mansuri said that “We have provided many facilities to them (addicts). We have hired a special teacher to advise them to quit drugs. We have also set up a clinic for them which we take out every day and treat them. If they are not treated here and we take to them a general hospital and a special addicts hospital. We try our best to make them healthy and well.”
Mohammed, one of the addicts, said that he was happy with the treatment center’s services as he can get enough food to eat.
“Now that we’re in prison we’re all addicted. We were all in the city cemetery, where on the main street of the city, it was full of city cemeteries. No one (addicts) got enough food in four or three days but now in this prison, we eat three times a day, this prison is very good for us.”
“I was detained by the Taliban (IEA) in the Arghandab district for about two weeks and have been here for a month now. If the addict wants to be healthy, he can. I am now steadfast in my ablutions and prayers,” another addict Bashir Ahmad said.
Although the health plan considers such treatment of drug addicts illegal and arbitrary, prison officials say they are trying to make it easier.
It is estimated that around three million people are currently addicted to drugs across the country, with widespread poppy cultivation and easy access to narcotics being the main reasons.
The IEA, however, has not commented in this regard.
Kandahar
30 couples marry in mass wedding ceremony in Kandahar
As many as 30 couples married in a mass wedding ceremony in southern Kandahar province on Thursday.
The ceremony was sponsored by a charity organization, aimed at standing against the traditional expensive and extravagant wedding parties in the country.
Former MP Sayed Ahmad Selab, head of the organization, stated: “People are facing poverty, unemployment, and economic crisis; and paying off the bride price, or dowry; bad-marriage tradition; overspending; and extravagance by the bride’s family must be barred so that domestic violence and crimes are prevented.”
“Selab charity foundation has begun a campaign to [persuade people] to reduce bride price as well as to eliminate bad-marriage traditions,” Selab said.
Welcoming the organization’s initiative, the couples who got married on Thursday stated that they had waited years to get married as “they were not able to afford the usual lavish affair.”
Wahidullah, one of the grooms who married on Thursday, stated he was very happy that he “could get married because I was not able to afford the ceremony.”
Weddings in Afghanistan are traditionally very expensive as dowries need to be paid, gold has to be purchased, bridal wear bought, and hundreds, and sometimes thousands of guests attend the parties at massive wedding halls.
In addition, the groom has to pay from 100,000 AFN ($1,000) up to 3,000,000 AFN ($29,000) as the dowry.
Young couples often start married life in debt as they take out loans to pay for the event.
Kandahar
Taliban’s supreme leader Akhundzada ‘in meetings in Kandahar’: Sources
The Taliban’s supreme leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada is in Afghanistan and currently holding meetings with other Taliban leaders, sources told Ariana News on Sunday.
According to the sources, Akhundzada has been in southern Kandahar for the last four days.
Sources said the Taliban’s leader is holding meetings with other Taliban leaders about the situation in Afghanistan and the formation of the future political system.
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, a leading member of the Taliban’s negotiating team, said Saturday that efforts are underway to form an inclusive political system in Afghanistan.
He stated that Taliban leaders and Afghan politicians are trying to form a system in which all ethnic groups are represented.
“All people will be included in the new system. Talks with all politicians are underway in this regard,” Stanikzai said.
