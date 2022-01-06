Prison review board releases 50 ‘innocent’ prisoners in Kandahar

(Last Updated On: January 6, 2022)

Following an investigation into prisoners by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials in Kandahar, 50 inmates were released from the local prison.

The prisoners, who had been held on criminal charges, were released following a probe by a prisons regulatory administration delegation.

The head of the delegation, Mawolavi Abdulhadi Mali Akhundzada, said the prisoners were found to have been innocent.

He also said the department will continue to review all prisoners around the country and that those found to be innocent will be released.

The delegation have already carried out assessments in Ghazni and Zabul prisons.

“We have met with the officials. We have met with the officials of this prison. We have visited the prisoners. We have checked the files of the prisoners. We are in contact with the judge, the prosecutor, the criminal investigation director, and told all of them that the cases of these people should be investigated.

“So if they are not guilty, they should be released, and if they are guilty, must go to prison. And thanks to the relevant officials after assessing the prisoners files more than 50 prisoners have been released so far,” said Mawolavi Akhundzada.

Prisoners freed welcomed the move and said they hope the assessment process continues and that other innocent people are released.

“I came to the prison on the basis of a crime but I was found innocent. I am very happy that the delegation from the center came here,” said Nawed Ahmad, a released prisoner.

This comes after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) caretaker cabinet appointed a team to inspect prisons and detention centers in order to release “innocent” detainees as soon as possible.

The decision was made at the 17th meeting of the IEA leader’s cabinet meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister of the IEA Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund.

A statement issued by the IEA on Tuesday stated that the purpose of the delegation was to carry out the orders of Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the IEA’s supreme leader.