Prices to drop lower as commodities on the way from Pakistan

(Last Updated On: April 11, 2020)

Pakistan has reopened the Torkham and Speenboldak ports to the commercial commodities which will be offered to the Afghan market soon lowering the prices.

Authorities of the Chamber of Commerce and Investments say that the prices will decrease in the market because food supplies are on the way to Afghanistan.

Khan Jan Alekozai, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investments, says, “With the arrival of our new commodities, prices will drop in the market, and we import the most needed substances.”

Shopkeepers, however, say that there are no changes in the prices yet but that they were hopeful. Zafar Khan, a shopkeeper in the Kabul market, says “Prices are still the same.

Beans, Oil and other substances are the same as before.” On the other hand, Kabul residents complain saying that it has been 22 days that they don’t have work (because of the lockdown) and the prices have increased too. Sakhidad, labor, says “We are fed up with joblessness and the government doesn’t take any actions either.

People will die of hunger.” Nooruĺlah, another labor, says “We have lost our jobs. Is there a government to enquire after us?” Sayed Qayas Sayeedi, an expert in economy, asks the government to audit the markets and stop the profiteers.

Authorities in the ministry of industry and commerce, however, have not commented about assessing and controlling the markets