Prevent Coronavirus Outbreak; Kabul to tighten lockdown measures

(Last Updated On: April 11, 2020)

The Governor of Kabul emphasizes blocking all gates of Kabul; hence, public excursions in the city will be precluded too with the cooperation of the police.

The COVID-19 pandemic is spreading so quickly across Afghanistan. In order to curb this outbreak, the government wants to tighten lockdown measures in Kabul in coordination with the police force.

The Kabul Governor Yaqoub Haidary says that all the entry gates of Kabul and the vice versa will be blocked starting from tomorrow, Sunday, and the city will be quarantined more seriously.

He has added that to keep people at home, the government has helped nearly 90,000 needy families with foodstuff.

Kabul Police Spokesperson Ferdaws Faramarz acknowledged that the police were ready to help apply the lockdown measures over the city and that he wants the public to cooperate.

Abdul Ahmad Ali Yazdanparast, a member of the Kabul provincial council, has said that the government’s current assistance for the destitute families is not convincing because there are a great number of them out there.

Kabul residents seem to be unsatisfied with government assistance. They say that these aides are not enough. People say they cannot fight against poverty and the Coronavirus simultaneously.

Over the past few days, restrictions have been applied to movements in Kabul city but it seems like most of the residents are not taking it seriously.

Therefore, the governors of Kapisa, Parwan, Logar, Maidan Wardak, and Kabul have coordinated to halt commuting of strangers into their provinces effective from tonight 08:00 pm.