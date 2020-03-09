Presidential swearing-in ceremonies postponed

(Last Updated On: March 9, 2020)

The inauguration ceremonies for President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah have been postponed.

Both men issued invitations last week to parallel inauguration ceremonies on Monday

The Presidential Palace spokesman Sediq Sediqqi tweeted that Ghani’s ceremony has been postponed until today’s afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Spokesperson of Chief Executive Omid Maisam said that Abdullah’s swearing-in ceremony will be held in the next few hours.

The tension between the two men raised after the Independent Election Commission (IEC) announced Ghani as the winner of September’s election and Abdullah had disputed decision and announced to form an “inclusive” government.