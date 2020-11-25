Presidential Palace rejects claims of a breakthrough in Doha Talks

(Last Updated On: November 25, 2020)

Presidential Palace spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said at a press conference on Wednesday that no progress has been made in Doha regarding peace talks.

According to Sediqqi, the Taliban’s demands contradict the Afghan Constitution.

He confirmed to reporters that Masoom Stanikzai, head of the Republic of Afghanistan’s negotiating team had been in Kabul.

Seddiqi said the republic’s negotiating team will hold discussions with the Taliban in respect of the Afghan Constitution and on the advice of the peace consultative Jirga.

Sediqqi meanwhile called on the Taliban to declare a lasting ceasefire as has been asked on a daily basis by the Afghan people, international community and government.

According to Sediqqi, the Taliban continue to make excuses in respect of the peace talks in Doha.

This comes after some sources told Ariana News on condition of anonymity that Afghan leader’s had approved points that led to progress and a breakthrough in the Doha talks.