Presidential Palace rejects claims of a breakthrough in Doha Talks
Presidential Palace spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said at a press conference on Wednesday that no progress has been made in Doha regarding peace talks.
According to Sediqqi, the Taliban’s demands contradict the Afghan Constitution.
He confirmed to reporters that Masoom Stanikzai, head of the Republic of Afghanistan’s negotiating team had been in Kabul.
Seddiqi said the republic’s negotiating team will hold discussions with the Taliban in respect of the Afghan Constitution and on the advice of the peace consultative Jirga.
Sediqqi meanwhile called on the Taliban to declare a lasting ceasefire as has been asked on a daily basis by the Afghan people, international community and government.
According to Sediqqi, the Taliban continue to make excuses in respect of the peace talks in Doha.
This comes after some sources told Ariana News on condition of anonymity that Afghan leader’s had approved points that led to progress and a breakthrough in the Doha talks.
Car bomb in Kandahar leaves 17 wounded
At least 17 people, including six policemen, were wounded Wednesday morning in Kandahar province in a car bomb, local officials said.
According to officials the blast occurred at around 10:30 am local time when a suicide car bomber detonated his explosives close to the PD11 police building.
Police said the building has been partially destroyed.
Officials also said the surrounding area is residential and a number of houses have been damaged.
The Ministry of Interior (MoI) also confirmed the explosion and said six police members were wounded.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Rights watchdog appeals for urgent help for Bamiyan victims
The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission has issued an urgent appeal to government and to the international community to help 14 seriously wounded victims of Tuesday’s bombing in Bamiyan city.
In a series of tweets, the AIHRC said the families of the victims are also appealing for help as the province’s hospitals are seriously under-equipped to deal with the medical emergency.
AIHRC said: “Bamiyan attack. Almost 18 hours has passed. Families of those injured are calling on the Afghan government to move their loved ones to Kabul for treatment. 14 individuals in particular urgently need to be moved to Kabul now.”
“AIHRC calls on government and all with resources, including international community, to act now – and move the 14 injured. In addition, all of those injured must be moved to Kabul to ensure they receive adequate medical treatment.
“Bamiyan’s medical facilities are not adequately equipped,” the organization tweeted.
This comes after explosions ripped through a market in Bamiyan city on Tuesday evening, killing at least 17 people and leaving over 50 wounded.
Bamiyan has always been one of the most secure provinces in Afghanistan but is also very poor.
More than 70 killed or wounded across Afghanistan in under 24 hours
More than 70 people have been killed or wounded in explosions in less than 24 hours around Afghanistan, an Ariana News tally shows.
The latest incident happened just after 7.30am Wednesday morning when a magnetic IED was detonated against a Ford vehicle in PD12 in Kabul city.
Kabul police said that the blast injured two military personnel and two civilians.
On Tuesday night, a police Ranger was also targeted in an IED explosion. One policeman was wounded in the incident in PD5 of the city.
In a major incident on Tuesday night, initial reports stated that at least 17 people were killed and over 50 wounded in two back-to-back explosions at a Bamiyan market in the provincial capital.
Bamiyan, which is one of the most secure provinces in Afghanistan, very rarely experiences any type of insurgent activity and as such draws thousands of tourists each year.
Tuesday’s explosions, which left dozens of women and children dead or wounded, has drawn widespread criticism and top officials, including President Ashraf Ghani have condemned the incident.
The Taliban immediately denied involvement in the explosions but no group has yet claimed responsibility for it.
In a tweet, Zabiullah Mujahid, the group’s spokesman, said the group was not behind the attack.
