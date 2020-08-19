Latest News
Presidential Palace confirms prisoner release process has been suspended
The Afghan government has suspended the controversial release process of 320 “hard-core” Taliban prisoners, the Presidential Palace confirmed Wednesday.
Sediq Sediqqi, the Presidential spokesman, told Ariana News that government will not release the remaining Taliban prisoners unless the group frees 22 Afghan security force members they are holding captive.
This comes after government released 80, of what was initially a group of 400 prisoners, from Pul-e Charkhi prison in Kabul following a presidential decree to pardon and release them.
Last Monday’s decree, signed by President Ashraf Ghani, was the result of a Loya Jirga, or grand council, which voted in favor of the insurgents’ release following two days of consultations.
The process has however raised concerns and Australia and France have also publicly called on government to not release all 320 prisoners – some of whom are guilty of having killed their nationals.
Meanwhile, reliable sources from the Afghan government told Ariana News that the process would be suspended until the United States has reached an agreement over six of the Taliban prisoners involved in insider attacks, the so-called green-on-blue attacks, with Australia and France.
Two weeks ago, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged US President Donald Trump to ensure Hekmatullah, an Afghan soldier who carried out an insider attack and killed three Australian soldiers in 2012, was not part of the final batch of Taliban inmates expected to be freed as part of the release deal in the lead up to intra-Afghan peace talks.
France also objected and said in a statement it had asked the Afghan government not to include Taliban fighters convicted of killing French citizens.
“France is particularly concerned by the presence, among the individuals liable to be released, of several terrorists convicted of killing French citizens in Afghanistan,” the French Foreign Ministry said.
Release of Taliban prisoners will flood UK, Europe with drugs: Ghani
President Ashraf Ghani has warned the United Kingdom and Europe that if the final batch of Taliban prisoners are freed a wave of drugs could hit their streets.
In an interview with The Times Radio, Ghani said that should this happen, it would be the fault of the leaders of these countries.
Ghani stated that many of the remaining 320 Taliban prisoners were drug kingpins and if released there could be a spike in the international drug trade.
Of the prisoners, he said: “They have killed both our international guests and our people … there are people that are large drug dealers … if drugs go through the roof then the United Kingdom, Europe and all your leaders have been part of this.
“If amphetamine reaches the shores of the United States and if these people commit crimes it’s a shared international responsibility,” he said.
“We have made this decision together. We don’t have the means, unfortunately, to be able to contain all these people.”
This comes after yet another delay in the start of peace talks between the Taliban and the Aghan government.
Initially, the Taliban refused to start intra-Afghan negotiations until 5,000 of its prisoners had been released.
By early this month, Ghani had released just over 5,000, but not 400 that the Taliban had initially listed.
These prisoners have all been declared “hardcore” and despite a decree issued by Ghani last week for them to be freed, only 80 of the 400 were released.
Since the signing of the decree, the United States, France and Australia have all asked for some prisoners to remain behind bars – prisoners responsible for the deaths of their nationals.
As such, talks that were originally scheduled to start last Sunday, have now been postponed indefinitely.
These developments come after the United States and the Taliban reached an agreement in Doha in February regarding the withdrawal of US troops and the start of peace talks.
However, concerns have been raised over the past few months that the US is trying to speed up the peace process so that an agreement around complete troop withdrawal can be made before America’s November election.
Asked by The Times whether he felt there was a “rush” by the Trump administration to leave Afghanistan, Ghani declined to answer and simply said as the elected leader of the country the “people have taken away my feelings and personal opinions”.
“A war-affected country does not have the luxury of determining policies and strategies of its major partners,” he said.
Zimbabwe hoping Pakistan cricket tour will go-ahead despite ongoing pandemic
Two killed, 11 wounded in Baghlan mine blast
At least two Afghan soldiers were killed and 11 people, including four civilians and seven security personnel, were wounded in a roadside mine blast in northern Baghlan Province.
Police said that the incident has taken place on a road in the provincial capital Pul-e-Khumri city on Wednesday morning.
At least four civilians were among the wounded people, police confirmed.
Baghlan police, however, did not provide further details.
Meanwhile, sources told Ariana News that the mine struck a vehicle of the NDS forces in the area, adding that more of the victims were NDS personnel.
The provincial health officials stated all the victims were taken to the hospitals.
Muhibullah Habib, Head of Provincial Health Directorate told Ariana News: “two dead bodies and 11 wounded individuals including two civilians, a woman, and a man, have been transferred to the provincial public hospital.”
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
In a separate incident, at least two people were killed and two more wounded in two separate explosions in Kabul on Wednesday morning after magnetic IEDs under cars were detonated.
The Interior Ministry confirmed the incident saying that the first one hit a police vehicle in PD^12 at around 6:45 a.m. and the other struck a car that belonged to the Education Ministry in PD^5 at around 8:07 a.m. today in which a senior official of the ministry was killed.
According to the ministry, two people were killed and two others injured in the explosions.
The Ministry of Education has confirmed that Dr. Abdulbaqi Amin, the head of its scientific council and a prominent figure in education circles was a victim of today’s blasts in Kabul
It comes as on Tuesday, at least 14 rockets hit the capital Kabul city as Afghanistan marked the 101st anniversary of its independence.
The Ministry of Interior confirmed that three people including a civilian were killed and 16 other including six civilians were injured in the strikes.
No group has claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s IED explosions but Daesh claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s rocket attack.
