Presidential Election Date to be Announced up to Next 10 Days

(Last Updated On: July 23, 2018 5:34 pm)

The Afghanistan presidential election date will be announced up to the next 10 days based on the current situation of the country, sources told Ariananews on Monday.

The Presidential Palace in a press release said that President Ashraf Ghani has called on the Independent Election Commission (IEC) to specify the date of Presidential election.

“The National Unity Government leadership has asked the IEC members to announce the date of presidential election,” Abdullah Abdullah, the Chief Executive said during the Ministerial Council session.

In the meantime, a member of IEC, Sayed Hafizullah Hashemi told Ariananews that with the announcement of the Presidential election, the Presidential Palace should cooperate to make the environment better among the political parties, Jihadi leaders, civil society and the International Community.

Now the question which arises; Does the commission make the situation harder for itself by announcing the presidential election date?

In response to the question, the former chairman of IEC, Fazel Ahmad Manawi said, “The Presidential Palace knows better that the parliamentary election will face crisis and gives an opportunity to ARG to extend the time of holding the presidential election.”

This comes as the performances of IEC have faced huge criticisms so far; even the electoral analysts do not accept the figure of registered voters.

The former spokesman of IEC, Noor Muhammad Noor declared that the IEC leadership has failed and the commission was unable to carry out its responsibilities according to the specified time.

Less than three months remains to the parliamentary and provincial council elections. The electoral monitoring institutions say that IEC has violated its principles six times which indicates its poor performance.