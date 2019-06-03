Presidential Candidates Warn of Boycotting Upcoming Elections

(Last Updated On: June 3, 2019)

The council of presidential candidates on Monday warned of boycotting the upcoming presidential elections if President Ashraf Ghani continues to misuse from government resources for election campaigns.

The candidates claimed that President Ghani has launched premature electoral campaigns in advance by using all government resources.

“If the government continue its electoral campaigns and opening offices we will boycott the election,” said Shahab Hakimi, a presidential candidate.

“President Ghani has started premature campaigns. All of his advisers are busy with campaigns and we are trying to inform the people about the ongoing situation,” said Enayatullah Hafiz, another presidential candidate.

Electoral observers blame the government for messing up the process of election.

Yousuf Rasheed, the Chief Executive Officer of Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan (FEFA) said that the government must be careful since it controls all resources.

However, Haroon Chakhansoori, a spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani said the presidential candidates must clarify their demands, adding that the Constitution has clarified the Presidents authorities.

According to the Afghan Constitution, the legal service term of the National Unity Government has ended on May 22.

The Supreme Court extended Ghani’s term until the re-election of a new president that faced a lot of reaction by politicians and presidential candidates.