Presidential Candidates Warn of Boycotting Upcoming Elections

(Last Updated On: June 15, 2019)

A group of presidential candidates announced on Saturday that more than ten of them will not participate in the upcoming presidential elections if President Ghani remains in power before holding the election.

The candidates added that their electoral tickets and their supports will boycott the upcoming presidential elections if an interim government is not formed before the upcoming election.

However, no measures have been taken to solve the tensions between the presidential candidates and President Ghani yet.

Previously, the Presidential Palace announced that Ghani is ready to negotiate with the candidates but the candidates rejected to discuss their demands in the Presidential Place.

Shahab Hakimi, a presidential candidate said that the protesting candidates will boycott the election if their demands were not met before the election day.

The opposing candidates claim that President Ghani is misusing the government facilities and government’s budget for his electoral campaigns and has started opening electoral offices in the provinces.

In addition, they claim that President Ghani gathers supporters by making new appointments in the high-ranking government positions. They accuse Ghani of predesigning the presidential elections through intervening in the Independent Elections Commission’s affairs.

“The elections should be transparent and the government should not try to monopolize the upcoming elections for its own benefits,” said Sheida Mohammad Abdali, a presidential candidate.

However, the Presidential Palace claims that President Ghani has directed all government offices not to interfere in the election affairs. Moreover, Ghani has neither stepped down of the power nor his authorities have been reduced.

“It is illegal if anyone wants to use the government facilities for his/her personal benefits,” said Abdulqadir Qalatwal, an MP from Zabul province.

So far, the presidential candidates have warned of staging protests against the government but none of their supporters have come on the streets for demonstration yet.

The candidates say that they have completed their plans for launching the protests in coming days.