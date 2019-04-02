Presidential Candidates Prefer Peace Over Election

(Last Updated On: April 2, 2019)

A number of presidential candidates emphasize the importance of a peace agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban insurgent group before holding the upcoming elections.

According to these presidential candidates, the election will not have the required legitimacy without peace and stability across the country.

“We must reach to a peace agreement before elections. Then we will have a legitimate government,” said Shahab Hakimi, a presidential candidate.

Enayatullah Hafiz, another presidential candidate suggests ceasefire announcement before elections.

“In order to have a fair and overall election, we must have a ceasefire. This will ensure both the election and peace process continuation,” Hafiz said.

At the same time, the U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation has also emphasized that there must be a peace agreement before holding the presidential election in the war-torn country.

Electoral observers express their concerns regarding the ambiguity of the Afghan peace process.

“If there is no result for the peace talks and there is a plan going on for the establishment of an interim government, then the government will not have any legitimacy and the presidential election should be held on time,” said Habib Shinwary, a member of Election and Transparency Watch of Afghanistan (ETWA).

These remarks come as there are doubts about the capacity of Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission to hold a transparent and fair election across the country.