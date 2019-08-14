Presidential Candidates Council Prioritizes Peace Process

(Last Updated On: August 14, 2019)

The Presidential Candidates Council in Kabul says that the bloodshed will continue in the country if the election is not sacrificed for peace.

“The peace process should be completed so the opportunity for an inclusive election to be provided. Otherwise, no one will participate in the election,” said Shahab Hakimi, a presidential candidate.

Though the vague peace process with the Taliban and the low interest of presidential candidates to the electoral campaigns have arisen concerns, some of the candidates stress that they will manage both national processes.

“We go on both with the peace process’s agenda and the election’s agenda. Both are the holy desire of the Afghan people and none should deny each other,” said Faramarz Tamana, a presidential candidate.

As it seems, the U.S. has prioritized the Afghan peace process and is less interested in holding of the election unless the peace process is finalized.

“This can be a political issue where a ticket can use the current situation for its benefit and make other candidates busy with the peace process,” said Naiem Ayoubzada, Chief of the Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan.

This comes as Afghanistan’s presidential election was supposed to take place on September 28th; however, the electoral commentators believe that the election will not take place on the scheduled date.