Presidential Candidates Call for Holding an Emergency Meeting

(Last Updated On: September 8, 2019)

Presidential candidates call for an emergency meeting between government and politicians after U.S. President Donald Trump called off peace talks with the Taliban.

These candidates warned on Sunday that based on the current, holding of the presidential election would lead the country into a crisis and civil war.

“If the election is held, the crisis will be broader. Therefore, a national mechanism should be formed to address the issue of peace and election from a powerful position,” presidential candidate Ahmad Wali Massoud told Ariana News.

According to these candidates, the issue of election was overshadowed by peace talks and with talks canceled, the election should not be held.

“Government should held an emergency meeting, since we had been expecting a peace deal for the last 10 months, and took little preparation for the election. Now with the talks called off, an election would only lead to more chaos and war,” presidential candidate Shaida Mohammad Abdali said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he has “called off” the peace negotiations with the Taliban leaders after the group carried out an attack in Kabul on Thursday in which one American and 11 others were killed.

Trump said in a tweet that he had been planning secret meetings with the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and senior Taliban leaders at Camp David on Sunday.

“I immediately canceled the meeting and called off peace negotiations,” Trump wrote on Twitter, “What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position?”

The U.S. President said if the Taliban cannot agree to a “ceasefire during these very important peace talks” then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway.

“How many more decades are they willing to fight?” he underscored.