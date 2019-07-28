Presidential Candidates Began Electoral Campaigns

(Last Updated On: July 28, 2019)

Based on the electoral timeline of the Independent Election Commission (IEC), the presidential candidates began their electoral campaign on Sunday.

It was expected that the candidates briefly introduce their plans to the people; however, the first day of the campaign began with considerable promises.

The ‘State-Builder’ electoral ticket led by Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in its first campaign says that if he won the election, he will provide electricity to all districts across the country over two years.

In addition, Abdullah Abdullah, a presidential candidate and Chief Executive of the country, accepts the failures of the National Unity Government (NUG) among his supporters.

He further stresses that the people who are dreaming of committing frauds in the upcoming election should be aware that will not succeed.

Meanwhile, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) asks the media not to commit electoral violations.

According to Rafi Sediqi, the Chief of Media Committee of IEC, publicizing any kind of statistics or survey in favor of a candidate is considered an electoral violation and will be prosecuted.

At the same time, some of the Kabul residents criticize the candidates for sticking their posters in prohibited places like hospitals, schools, higher education institutes, and private properties.

The Kabul Municipality stresses that if the candidates act against its procedure, it will take down all their poster and banners across the city.

The electoral campaigns will be continued for next two months where Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, Abdullah Abdullah, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Ahmad Wali Masoud, Hakim Torsan, Sheida Mohammad Abdali, Enayatullah Hafiz, Abdullatif Pedram, Ghulam Farooq Nejrabi, Norulhaq Olomi, Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Farmarz Tamana, Mohammad Shahab Hakimi, Rahmatullah Nabil, Mohammad Ibrahimi Alkozay, Norulrahman Lewal, Zalmay Rasol, and Sayed Norullah Jalily are competing with each other as the candidates in the upcoming presidential election.