Presidential Advisor Almas, Son of Sayyaf Owe Millions of Afghanis to DABS

(Last Updated On: October 16, 2018)

Senior government officials owe more than seven billion Afghanis to Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherket (DABS) – a firm which manages all the revenue generated from electricity distribution throughout the country.

Based on the documents obtained by Ariana News, Abdul Satar Sayyaf son of Rasool Sayyaf and Almas Zahid presidential advisor have paid their electricity bill only once in last seven years. Both owe 3. 16 million Afghanis and 4.17 million Afghanis to DABS respectively.

Close figures to Zahid, however, told Ariana News on Tuesday that they will pay the amount in 15 installments. DABS did not comment in this regard yet.

Abdul Basir Azimi, former deputy minister of Energy and Water, meanwhile, said that if customers refuse to pay their electricity bills, DABS will face issues in implementing its development projects.

Following the issue, some Kabul citizens criticized the government officials for not paying their electricity bills, urging the DABS to take actions against them.

This comes as last October, DABS revealed a list of entities, government officials and parliament members who owed billions of Afghanis to the firm.

The defaulters included Independent Election Commission (IEC), German Embassy in Kabul, First Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum, the Chairman of High Peace Council (HPC) Karim Khalili and many other former and current government officials and parliament members.