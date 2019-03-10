President ‘Won’t Inaugurate’ Parliament, Until IEC Declares Final Results of Elections

(Last Updated On: March 10, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani would not inaugurate the Wolesi Jirga or Lower House of parliament until the Independent Election Commission (IEC) reveals the final results of the October parliamentary elections, the Presidential Palace said Sunday.

After a half month winter break of the lawmakers, the president was expected to open the parliament’s 17th legislative term. But he has not yet inaugurated the house.

The lawmakers said that parliament is the legislative part of a government and that it shouldn’t be closed, insisting the MPs are facing an uncertain fate.

“The legislative body has been closed and you think that you can rule Afghanistan and the government by himself,” said MP Samiullah Samim.

The president’s office, however, the parliament would not be opened until the IEC announces the final results of the parliamentary elections.

It comes as the new commissioners of the IEC have not yet revealed the final results of the elections for 15 provinces.

Mirza Mohammad Haqparat, the deputy spokesman of the IEC said that the commission has three missions going forward including the announcement of final results for parliamentary elections.