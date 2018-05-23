President Threatened IEC Members to Resign: Dawlati

(Last Updated On: May 23, 2018 10:37 am)

The deputy of Independent Election Commission (IEC), Maozullah Dawlati says President has pressed and threatened the commission’s members to resign from their positions.

Speaking at a debate program in Ariananews TV, Dawlati revealed the intervention of President Ghani in election commission’s affairs.

“President Ghani in presence of U.S. ambassador and UN envoy for Afghanistan has threatened those IEC members who were opposed to attaching stickers on copy of ID cards,” Dawlati said.

In the meantime, the former chairman of IEC Fazel Ahmad Manawi called President’s intervention in election commission’s affairs a “national conspiracy”.

“When President threatens IEC members to resign, it can be a national conspiracy while he may also be one of the Presidential candidates at the upcoming elections,” Manwai added.

However, the President’s deputy spokesman, Shah Hussain Murtazawi stated that attaching stickers on copy of ID cards was suggested by the Chief Executive and President Ghani has not threatened anyone to resign.

He emphasized that President Ghani called for a clear scheme from the election commission but has received nothing.

The voter registration process has been marred by several problems which the Election Commission invalidated attaching stickers on copy of ID cards, asking for continuation of voter registration process based on voter’s original ID cards.

This comes as recently the IEC aimed concerning over the attachment of sticker to paper identity cards, said that voters can use the copy of National ID cards for registration process.