President Orders Review of All MoI Contracts

(Last Updated On: August 06, 2018 6:22 pm)

President Ashraf Ghani has issued an executive order to review all contracts related to the Ministry of Interior (MoI) and share them all with their specified addresses to the presidency.

Presidential Palace-ARG in a press release said President Ghani issued the order during a meeting of the National Procurement Commission.

“President Ghani emphasized that all governors and security commanders of the provinces should monitor the contracts and security forces take serious action against violators of the contracts,” the press release said.

According to Presidential Palace, Ghani issued the orders after reviewing the contract for the procurement of two types of meat for the Ministry of Interior.

The press release added, representatives from the parliamentary commissions for budgetary and financial affairs, national economic commissions, Integrity watch Afghanistan, SIGAR, and Resolute Support also participated in the meeting.