President Ghani Yet to Issue Decree for Convening Consultative Loya Jirga

The High Peace Council (HPC) says President Ashraf Ghani has not yet issued a decree for convening consultative Loya Jirga on peace in the country.

On February 11, Ghani said that the Consultative Loya Jirga would be held in Kabul in March in which the political system and constitutional values, as well as the cost of war and peace, would be discussed to determine the people’s clear stand in the peace process.

The president called on the head of the HPC Secretariat Umer Daudzai to convene Consultative Loya Jirga in Kabul at end of March, saying there is no risk in holding consultations.

However, the HPC said that they did not receive a presidential decree in this regard yet.

“We did not receive any decree yet and it is also still unclear how many people should be invited for gathering,” said Rahim Bek Yaqubi, a member of HPC.

Following the matter, some political figures said that the Consultative Loya Jirga should be held in Kandahar province.

“Kandahar is a place where we might get better results as some figures might have contacts with the Taliban,” said Shaida Abduli, a presidential candidate.

It comes as the U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad in his meeting with President Ghani on Sunday welcomed the government’s initiative to hold the consultative Loya Jirga in the country.