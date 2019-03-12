President Ghani to Issue Legislative Decree on Recognizing ‘Sadat’ as Ethnic Group

(Last Updated On: March 12, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani has announced that he will issue a legislative decree on Wednesday on recognizing “Sadat” as an ethnic group in the country.

Speaking to tribal elders and youth of Sadat ethnic group in the Presidential Palace on Tuesday, Ghani said that Afghanistan’s Sadat has been a model and idea defined as a spiritual asset in social science.

Thanking Sadat people for presenting him a traditional white coat, the president said that this coat conveys the message of peace and national unity.

He said Afghans want dignified and sustainable peace and that peace is not an ethnic or party issue but “purely” an Afghan issue.

Describing the elections as an important “obligatory” issue, the president urged the people to get mobilized for upcoming presidential elections and cast vote for their favorite candidates.

It comes as Afghanistan currently has 14 ethnic groups defined by the Constitution including Pashtun, Tajik, Hazara, Uzbek, Aymāq, Turkmen, Baloch, Pashai, Nuristani, Gujjar, Arab, Brahui, Pamiri and Qezlbash.