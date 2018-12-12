President Ghani to Inaugurate Lapis Lazuli Route In Herat Tomorrow

(Last Updated On: December 12, 2018)

President Ghani is expected to inaugurate Lapis Lazuli route connecting Afghanistan and Europe in a ceremony in western Herat province tomorrow (Thursday), officials said Wednesday.

The route begins in Aqina and Turghundi ports in Faryab and Herat provinces and crosses many countries in the region including Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey.

The route will be inaugurated at a ceremony in the presence of high-ranking officials from Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey.

“Trade through Lapis Lazuli route will create a regional transit and transport network, starting in Afghanistan and reaching to Europe residing along with route will benefit from its immense economic advantages,” the President Palace said ahead of the route inauguration.

According to the officials, the Lapis Lazuli route will have cheaper transport cost for the transferring of commercial products to foreign markets.

“We are making headways to resolving transit issues. Lapis lazuli corridor will supply Afghan products to European Markets,” ARG said quoting the president.

The Lapis Lazuli corridor Agreement was signed on November last year by five nations on the sidelines of RECCA VII in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan marking an important milestone in the collective efforts towards deepening connectivity and enhancing trade in the region.