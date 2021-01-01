President Ghani tasks AOP to process state medal for Rashid Khan

(Last Updated On: January 1, 2021)

President Ashraf Ghani has tasked relevant organizations to processing state medal for Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan for his recent achievement in cricket.

“As requested by ACB Chairman Farhan Yusefzai, the president has tasked administrative office of the President (AOPAFG) to start the process of honoring Rashid Khan with a high state medal for his achievement of being named the ICC T20I Player of the Decade and his services to the country through sports.” ACB tweeted.

This comes after two days Afghanistan cricket board (ACB) Chairman Farhan Yusefzai has requested President Ashraf Ghani to award star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan with a state medal after the latter achieved a historic landmark in his career winning the ICC T20I Player of the Decade award.

Rashid Khan was declared the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Decade yesterday having already been featured in the ICC T20I Team of the Decade a day earlier.

Rashid has an incredible record to date in the format, the ICC stated on its website.

He has amassed 89 wickets in 48 games, at an average of just 12.62. With a strike-rate of 12.3, the No.1-ranked men’s T20I bowler boasts a T20 career-best 5/3 against Ireland in 2017.

Rashid said after the news was announced that he was “speechless” but thanked his fans and said it was a “great moment for all of Afghanistan”.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) at an event on Thursday appreciated cricket star Rashid Khan for his recent achievements, especially his selection as the Men’s T20l Cricketer of the Decade by the International Cricket Council.

Afghan sports officials said the achievement by Rashid Khan is a big pride for the country and that Rashid can be a role model for other youth in Afghanistan.