President Ghani Set to Visit Pakistan Tomorrow

President Ashraf Ghani is scheduled to visit Pakistan on Thursday, June 27.

According to the presidential spokesman Shahhussain Murtazawai, President Ghani is expected to discuss security, trade and transit, peace, and regional connectivity during his two-day meetings with Pakistani leaders.

Apparently, Afghanistan is expecting Pakistan to play a positive role in the Afghan peace process.

On May 5, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan invited Ghani to visit Islamabad to discuss and agree on a detailed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding economic cooperation and regional connectivity.

Ghani’s visit to Islamabad comes as U.S. and Taliban negotiators are scheduled to hold their seventh round of talks in Qatar on June 29.