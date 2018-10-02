President Ghani Sacks Gen. Jurat as Senior Presidential Advisor, Deputy NSC

(Last Updated On: October 2, 2018)

President Ashraf Ghani has sacked his Senior Adviser and Deputy to the National Security Council General Din Mohammad Jurat.

According to a statement issued by the President’s Office, Gen. Jurat has been sacked based on a presidential decree.

The statement added that Gen. Jurat has been removed as presidential advisor and deputy to National Security Council in line with the Article 64 of the Constitution of Afghanistan.

Following the issue, former Intelligence chiefs Amarullah Saleh and Rahmatullah Nabil welcomed the move being taken by the government against Gen. Jurat.

“I applaud Afghan NSA Hamdullah Mohib for his good decision to get his office rid of fifth column elements. More de-contamination needed though,” Saleh tweeted. “This is a good move to counter the notion that government tolerates moles & spoilers if they are in the tent. Very good move.”

“It seems NSA Hamdullah Mohib is taking Afghanistan ONSC back to its initial tasks,” Nabil tweeted. “Hope he will be able to reduce/remove the trust deficit which are created in four years.”