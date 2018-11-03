President Ghani Renews Call on Taliban to Join Intra-Afghan Dialogue

(Last Updated On: November 3, 2018)

President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday once again called on the Taliban armed group to enter an intra-Afghan dialogue.

“The Taliban should be ready for intra-Afghan dialogue because we will not let others take the authority of peace.”

Ghani made the remarks during his meeting with tribal elders and religious leaders in Paktika province. He arrived in the provincial capital Kharana in the morning to inaugurate a newly constructed building for the provincial governor’s house.

The president said that the government would not surrender leadership of the peace process to outsiders, insisting that Pakistan should realize that Afghanistan wants to make peace with the neighboring country.

Ghani stressed that peace will come and “it is the national duty of every one of us to support the peace convoy in reaching the target.”

Later, the president also met with provincial security officials and military forces. He appreciated them for playing an effective role in maintaining the security of the province.