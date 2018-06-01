President Ghani Rejects IEC Secretariat Head Candidates

(Last Updated On: June 01, 2018 3:43 pm)

President Ashraf Ghani has rejected all shortlisted candidates for the position of the Independent Election Commission’s (IEC) Secretariat, a reliable source said Friday.

About two weeks ago, acting IEC Secretariat Chief Shahla Haqparast stepped down from her post over the decision to stamp the photocopy of voter’s national identity cards.

After the resignation of Haqparast, the IEC introduced Khalid Fahim, Jawid Habibi and Abdul Baseer Azimi for the post, but sources say the nominees were rejected and the commission has been urged to introduce new faces.

According to the source, the commission is expected to introduce new faces to the President’s Office on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hafiz Hashimi a commissioner of the IEC on Friday warned that delays in selection of the new head for IEC’s Secretariat will harm the process.

Regarding the voter’s registration process, the official said that nearly five million people have registered to vote as the process continues.

“We have reached to our target and now we expect more people to participate in the process,” Mr. Hashimi said.

The commission says that so far over 5,000 individuals – Kabul with highest number and Urozgan with lowest – have registered as candidates for parliamentary and district council elections.