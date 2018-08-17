President Ghani Orders Probe on Ghazni ‘Plot’ After Visiting War-Weary City

(Last Updated On: August 17, 2018 4:55 pm)

President Ashraf Ghani on Friday left for Ghazni to assess the security situation the province, a week after a four-day long furious clashes between the Taliban and the Afghan security forces in the provincial city.

President Ghani held talks with senior security officials who have accompanied him on the visit including Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mohammad Sharif Yaftali, Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak and Deputy Interior Minister for Security General Akhtar Mohammad Ibrahimi.

The president ordered a ” comprehensive investigation” into the “Ghazni plot”, when he addressed the locals in the city on Friday afternoon, according to a statement released by Presidential Palace.

Ghani said that the depth of plot of attack on Ghazni city will be probed by the National Directorate of Security.

At the meeting, General Yaftali said that the “Nejat” clearance operation is underway in Ghazni province. He said the situation in Ghazni has turned to normal and that security checkpoints have been set on various parts of the city.

The ARG statement added that the president directed security officials to repair Ghazni police headquarters and establish more police districts in the city to ensure safety of the city.

President Ghani’s visit in Ghazni comes as the Afghan government and its international partners had been pushing for a second cease-fire during next week’s Eid festival.